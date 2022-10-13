Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
A very good number for Republicans in new CNN poll
It's right to think of the coming midterms as a national election. After all, voters in all 50 states will be casting ballots. All 435 House seats will be on the ballot.
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.

Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
Donald Trump Golfs With the Saudis as Nation Snubs Joe Biden on World Stage
A golf course in New York run by Donald Trump's company will play host to a Saudi-backed golf tournament this week, the same day as Saudi Arabia announced it has rejected an appeal by the Biden administration to delay OPEC's recent decision to reduce oil production. The three-day women's Aramco...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and more sound alarm on midterm backlash against Democrats over crime
Left-leaning media networks and publications fretted over recent polling data which showed voters trust Republicans more than Democrats with regards to crime.
Nearly 40 percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if GOP doesn’t win Congress: poll
Thirty-nine percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if the GOP doesn’t win control of Congress in the November midterm elections, while 26 percent of Democrats will say the same if their party doesn’t win, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. The poll documents the widening divide between...
Bret Baier presses ex-CIA intel officer standing by Hunter Biden 'Russian info' letter: 'It wasn't true'
David Priess, a former CIA officer, joined 'Special Report' to defend his signing of the letter positing Hunter's laptop could have been a Russian info campaign.
New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms
The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
Hard-Right Republicans Want to Replace Democracy: Anti-Trump Conservative
"Democracy is hard work and they want a shortcut to achieve their craven policy ends without doing the work," Rick Wilson told Newsweek.
