Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Law enforcement experts call surviving Bristol cop a hero
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General Monday released a preliminary report on the deadly force used by Bristol Police officer Alec Iurato against the suspect in the shooting deaths of Bristol Police Sargent Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy, who were allegedly ambushed from behind. The...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
New information revealed about Bristol shooting suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
police1.com
Fellow officers, community members pay tribute to fallen Conn. officer killed in ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. — Mark Kichar said he and Dustin DeMonte were a match made in heaven. After rooming together at the Connecticut Police Academy for six months in 2012, they worked together at the Bristol Police Department for just over 10 years. DeMonte’s badge is No. 221, Kichar’s is No. 222.
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Investigation continues into shooting that killed 2 Bristol officers; Body camera footage released
BRISTOL, Conn. — As officials continue to investigate a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, new details were released over the weekend. Friday night, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for the two fallen officers and one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
Bristol-based clothing brand raising money to support fallen officers’ families
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol-based clothing store DK Movement is just one of the many local businesses doing what they can to support the families of two city officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Ofc. Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte were killed...
Eyewitness News
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
'Words just don’t apply' | Hundreds gather in Bristol at vigil for fallen Officer Alex Hamzy
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol community showed up in numbers Friday night for the vigil and procession for Officer Alex Hamzy. Hours before the vigil was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., crowds of families arrived early and lined the sidewalk along North Main Street across and in front of the police department.
Bristol Public Schools schools will close Friday for funerals of fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Superintendent of Bristol Public Schools announced that all Bristol Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the funerals of the two officers killed in a shooting Wednesday night. The funeral services will be held for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy at 11...
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
Bristol family shines blue Halloween lights to honor fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — The air is cold and the leaves are crisp driving down Rosewood Drive in Bristol, but just up the street, you’ll be greeted by the warmth of the Osenkowski family and their Halloween light display. “We come here every Halloween, every Christmas,” said Kelli Roberts....
West Hartford homeowner displays War in Ukraine-themed Halloween message
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As the nights grow longer and colder, boos and ghouls of all ages will delight in seeing bewitching displays. This year the popular home in West Hartford is making sure people still have a pulse of what’s happening in Ukraine. It’s a Halloween display...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 7