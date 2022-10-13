Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go.
kadn.com
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday
Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
Legendary rock band coming to Lafayette in 2023 for 50th anniversary
The Freedom Tour, featuring legendary bands Journey and Toto, will make a stop in Lafayette next year.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
theadvocate.com
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families
Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
Lafayette animal shelter design wins award
Architects Beazley Moliere has won a design award for the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center from AIA Louisiana.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Assistance needed to locate missing 15-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
999ktdy.com
Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight
A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight. Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer...
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Abbeville High School Postpones Homecoming Dance After Alleged Shots Fired Incident Near Football Game
Abbeville High School has announced that Saturday night's homecoming dance has been postponed after an incident on Friday night (Oct. 14).
Comments / 0