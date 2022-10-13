ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday

Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight

A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight. Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy