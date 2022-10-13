Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Prosecutor asks anyone with info on Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case to come forward
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors, investigators and community members still have unanswered questions one week after a woman banged on neighbors’ doors for help in Excelsior Springs. A days-long investigation followed. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police she...
1 killed, another injured in Kansas City double shooting
A double shooting in Kansas City Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another person injured. The victims were found after a crash.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KCPD investigating 2 suspicious deaths near Northeast 48th Street, Randolph Road
A suspicious death investigation is underway near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.
kttn.com
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
Kansas City family wants justice 14 years after teen’s body was found
A Kansas City family is still searching for justice 14 years after Kimani Pouncil's body was found in a KC street.
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide
Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
Suspicious death Thursday in 6200 block of Tracy Avenue ruled homicide
A suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue Thursday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
KMBC.com
Multiple car crash leads to homicide investigation in Kansas City, North
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are opening a homicide investigation in the busy area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to a crash involving multiple vehicles, just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers...
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
KCTV 5
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian in critical but stable condition after hit-and-run incident at 23rd and Topping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators have responded alongside emergency personnel to a hit-and-run incident in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says a pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a truck near 23rd and Topping, Monday Morning. The intersection is located next to Blue Valley...
Kan. man jailed for cruelty to animals accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after a an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary M. Craine, 27, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May of 2021, Craine was jailed for alleged cruelty to animals;...
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area.
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0