Excelsior Springs, MO

KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death

One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide

Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KSNT News

Man charged in Topeka homicide case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, KS

