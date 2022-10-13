ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight. Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn. "Playing at Ribault was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jackson State dominates Bethune-Cookman 48-8 at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long and challenging road for Bethune-Cookman’s football team. Since Hurricane Ian approached, the team has found a temporary home in four different cities. Now, they’ll finally be able to return to Daytona Beach, albeit, after a difficult loss to Jackson State,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best band: Mandalla Music

Returning as a winner in the category of best local band in Jacksonville is Mandalla Music, a local group known for a variety of different styles. The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Ghost Pirates win first preseason game in franchise history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-0) were victorious in their first preseason game in franchise history, beating the Jacksonville Icemen (0-1) 4-1 on Friday night at the Community First Igloo. Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring for Savannah, finishing off a pass from Logan Drevitch at 3:57. Alex...
SAVANNAH, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Taylor Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, we’re honoring Ms. Taylor Brown from Fort Caroline Elementary as our Teacher of the Week. Brown has been an educator the last three years. She says she is thankful people recognize her contributions to her students. “My motivation definitely comes from the support...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Passion to make a difference’: Episcopal graduate’s Mayo Clinic research tied to family’s cancer loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ashton Body glows when she describes her biomedical research at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville working on using nanoparticles to deliver targeted treatments for breast cancer. The 20-year-old Harvard junior, who is among 12 speakers at Saturday’s TEDxJacksonville “Friction” conference, started working on the project at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Job Fair: Over 40 companies hiring 1,500 jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a fresh start? Now’s your chance!. Job News USA is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oc. 26, 2022 at The Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. More than 40 companies will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction. Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center

Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy