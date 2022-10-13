ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Hays, the Democratic nominee for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stopped by the KLTV studio to speak with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler. The two discussed her campaign thus far, her priorities including advocating for expanded access to healthcare for rural residents and supporting the legalization of marijuana, as well as how she sets herself apart from her opponent, Republican incumbent Sid Miller.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
