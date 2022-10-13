ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Mason Murray, Abilene High teams nab District 4-5A cross country titles

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK – Mason Murray and the Abilene High girls won the District 4-5A cross country meet Thursday at Mae Simmons Park.

Murray, a sophomore, won the individual title with a time of 18:54.46 in the 5-kilometer run – beatint Lubbock Coronado’s Zanashia Harris (19:01.53).

AHS sophomore Zoe Vann (19:15.23) and junior Marin Murray (19:27.25) finished third and fourth, respectively. Two other Lady Eagles finished in the top 10 – freshman Jocelyn Smith in seventh (20:06.68), and senior Molly Bessent in 10 th (20:46.80).

The Murray sisters both qualified for the Class 6A state meet last year, with Mason Murray winning the District 2-6A title.

Kayla Dillon had the best finish for Abilene Cooper, (18th, 21:36.27) as did Maly Wallem, for Wylie (21st, 22:20.21).

"I"m super proud of all the girls as they continue to improve and compete really hard," AHS girls coach Rosemary Martin said. "They did a great job of running in a pack today, as well as everyone running personal bests."

AHS won the girls team title with 25 points. Lubbock High was second (65), and Lubbock Coronado nabbed the third and final region berth.

The top three teams and top 10 individual qualify for the Region I-5A meet Oct. 25 at Mae Simmons Park.

The AHS boys also will be moving on.

The Eagles finished second in the team standings with 59 points. Monterey won the district title with 25 points. Lubbock High was third (85).

"Abilene High's boys team is a young team with tons of potential," AHS boys coach Jonathan Graschel said. "With no seniors in our top seven, we still have time to do something even better than what you see now. Even two freshmen made the team this year, which is great for our program's future. They're a fun group that works well together to get through some seriously tough workouts."

Karter Batten, a junior, led the Eagles with a fifth-place finish (17:10.70), and freshman Aldo Sanchez was eighth (17:19.09). AHS junior Aiden Seekins just missed a top 10 finish (11 th , 17:33.09), followed by sophomore John Alcantar (14 th , 17:56.93).

Monterey’s David Mora won the boys title (15:41.36) to lead a 1-2-3 finish by the Plainsmen.

"Karter is a talented young runner, who works hard, is a great team motivator, easily coachable and is committed to this team and program," Graschel said. "Karter is a great asset to our program and has been a blessing to have the opportunity to coach."

Andruw Villa, a two-time state qualifier, didn't run for AHS. The junior is dealing with an Achilles' strain. Since his team qualified for region, Villa still can run at the upcoming meet.

"We're monitoring the injury day to day with hopes that he can compete at regionals, but nothing is set in stone just yet" Graschel said. "At this point, the athlete's health is more important than any race."

This is AHS' first season in the UIL's second-largest class, after always being in the state's biggest class.

Big Spring sweeps 4-4A titles

At Lubbock, Big Spring’s Adrian Solis and Bergan Finkley won the boys and girls titles at the District 4-4A cross country meet, also at Mae Simmons Park.

The Steers, who had five runners in the top 10, won the boys title, while the Big Spring girls finished second.

Solis beat out teammate Isaac Gonzales for the boys title with a time of 16:31.85; Martinez followed with a 16:54.11. Snyder’s Antonio Martinez was third (17:23.23).

Big Spring (21 points) easily beat out Levelland (62) for the boys title, while Snyder was third (77).

Finkley won the girls title with a 12:51.34, while teammate Luna Jimenez was second (13:19.83). Snyder’s Lily Rodriguez was fifth (13:35.19).

Levelland won the girls team title (36), followed by Big Spring (44) and San Angelo Lake View (80).

The Region I-4A meet will be Oct. 24, back at Mae Simmons Park.

DISTRICT 4-5A MEET

At Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock

BOYS

TEAM – 1. Lubbock Monterey 25, 2. Abilene High 59, 3. Lubbock High 85, 4. Lubbock Coronado 104, 5. Abilene Cooper 114, 6. Lubbock-Cooper 115, 7. Wylie 106.

INDIVIDUAL – 1. David Mora, Monterey, 15:41.36; 2. Xavier Sanchez, Monterey, 16:09.60; 3. Tripp Gray, Monterey, 16:58.34; 4. Elias Gonzalez, Lubbock High, 17:01.55; 5. Karter Batten, Abilene High, 17:07.94; 6. Lathen Myers, Coronado, 17:10.70; 7. Grayson Hastings, 17:11.04; 8. Aldo Sanchez, Abilene High, 17:19.09; 9. Roman Martinez, Coronado, 17:19.74; 10. Trustin Trevino, Lubbock High, 17:25.90. Others – 11. Aiden Seekins, Abilene High, 17:33.09; 14. John Alcantar, Abilene High, 17:56.93; 15. Alejandro Castillo, Abilene Cooper, 18:16.45; 17. Gabriel Reyna, Abilene Cooper, 18:17.66; 21. Cassidy Scott, Abilene High, 18:43.30; 23. Adam Gutierrez, Abilene Cooper, 18:48.97; 24. Logan Smith, Abilene High, 18:49.38.; 26. Leo Bravo, Abilene Cooper, 19:03.93; 30. Evan Ashley, Wylie, 19:41.77.

GIRLS

TEAM – 1. Abilene High 25, 2. Lubbock High 65, 3. Lubbock Coronado 69, 4. Lubbock Monterey 71, 5. Abilene Cooper 144, 6. Wylie 163.

INDIVIDUAL – 1. Mason Murray, Abilene High, 18:54.46; 2. Zanashia Harris, Coronado, 19:01.53; 3. Zoe Vann, Abilene High, 19:15.23; 4. Marin Murray, Abilene High, 19:27.25; 5. Reese Pena, Lubbock High, 19:41.97; 6. Sydney Smothers, Monterey, 19:52.37; 7. Jocelyn Smith, Abilene High, 20:06.68; 8. Roslyn Rodriguez, Monterey, 20:24.07; 9. Bailey Springer, Monterey, 20:35.16; 10. Molly Bessent, Abilene High, 20:46.80. Others – 16. Jazlyn Ortiz, Abilene High, 21:29.39; 18. Kayla Dillon, Abilene Cooper, 21:36.27; 21. Maly Wallem, Wylie, 22:20.21; 24. Mia Garcia, Abilene High, 22:59.89; 29. Celeste Mata, Abilene Cooper, 23:30.41.

DISTRICT 4-5A MEET

BOYS

TEAM – 1. Big Spring 21, 2. Levelland 62, 3. Snyder 77, 4. San Angelo Lake View 78, 5. Lubbock Estacado 124.

INDIVIDUAL – 1. Adrian Solis, Big Spring, 16:31.85; 2. Isaac Gonzales, Big Spring, 16:54.11; 3. Antonio Martinez, Snyder, 17:23.23; 4. Kevin Quezada, Big Spring, 17:30.97; 5. Diego Rios, Big Spring, 17:57.61; 6. Aiden Leal, Snyder, 18:04.07; 7. Sterling Grey, Lake View, 18:09.01; 8. Ryan Jeannert, Levelland, 18:31.15; 9. Enrique Calderon, Big Spring, 18:40.05; 10. Justin Vasquez, Lake View, 18:52.08.

GIRLS

TEAM – 1. Levelland 36, 2. Big Spring 44, 3. San Angelo Lake View 80, 4. Snyder 92, 5. Lubbock Estacado 130, 6. Sweetwater 143.

INDIVIDUAL – 1. Bergan Finkley, Big Spring, 12:51.34; 2. Luna Jimenez, Big Spring, 13:19.83; 3. Evelyn Mendias, Levelland, 13.23.10; 4. Ariani Lopez, Levelland, 13:28.20; 5. Lily Rodriguez, Snyder, 13:35.19; 6. Ciarra Sanchez, Levelland, 14:01.42; 7. Jaylen Cuellar, Lake View, 14:26.69; 8. Kandace Gonzales, Big Spring, 14:33.15; 9. Faith Miller, Lake View, 14:34.61; 10. Emily Ramirez, Levelland, 14:44.62.

