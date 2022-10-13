Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Ramen in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available for Buckeyes on and off-campusThe LanternWorthington, OH
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Related
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Logan County Manufacturing Day celebrated
Several ILHS upperclassmen who are considering employment after graduation got to experience the world of work during Logan County Manufacturing Day. Thursday, the group toured local manufacturers NX Automotive Logistics, Global Precision Parts and Powerbuilt. At each stop they learned about the company’s mission, available jobs, skills needed and future company needs. Students were able to see machinery and robotics in action and learn how it all fits into the supply chain.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
Halloween Festival, parade kicks off in Fairborn today
FAIRBORN — Halloween is coming to Fairborn this afternoon. The festival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in downtown Fairborn. Costume judging will take place at the Fairborn YMCA on South Central Avenue from 6-7 p.m., followed by the “Spooktacular” parade downtown at 7:30 p.m. Festivities...
dayton247now.com
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Springboro, OH
The best restaurants in this quaint suburb offer a variety of cuisines to please any palate. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find something to suit your taste buds. From Italian and Mexican to Chinese and American fare, there’s something for everyone...
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
iheart.com
Ribbon Cutting for Circleville Bridge Reopening Ahead of Pumpkin Show
A bridge reopening in Circleville will be highlighted after construction was completed ahead of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the City of Circleville, and other community partners will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek just north of uptown Circleville.
Urbana Citizen
Castles mark 65th
Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Castle of Mechanicsburg recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a gathering of their close and loving family. The gathering was hosted by their three children. Edgar and Wilda Mae (Rowe) Castle were married Oct. 12, 1957, in Kerz, Kentucky by the Reverend Ellis Hamilton of...
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
dayton.com
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
Comments / 0