ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol police officers

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 minutes ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 13 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 23 minutes ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As Bristol officers return to patrolling their city streets, the outpouring of support is ongoing. The memorial outside Bristol’s police department continues to grow, as Monday people dropped off flowers and paid their respects in the rain. “We have a big customer base, the Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Nardelli's in Farmington

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 8 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty

(WFSB) - A violent week across the United States resulted in around 11 police officers injured or in some cases killed while on the job, including Connecticut’s own heroes in Bristol. Eyewitness News is learning more on how often this is happening, and what could be done, if anything,...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop

(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy