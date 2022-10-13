Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol police officers
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers
VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers
VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Eyewitness News Monday morning
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues
Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As Bristol officers return to patrolling their city streets, the outpouring of support is ongoing. The memorial outside Bristol’s police department continues to grow, as Monday people dropped off flowers and paid their respects in the rain. “We have a big customer base, the Bristol...
Nardelli's in Farmington
Nardelli's in Farmington
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rent climbs, A.I. make fake social media accounts, tracking people with dementia
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rent climbs, A.I. make fake social media accounts, tracking people with dementia
How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty
(WFSB) - A violent week across the United States resulted in around 11 police officers injured or in some cases killed while on the job, including Connecticut’s own heroes in Bristol. Eyewitness News is learning more on how often this is happening, and what could be done, if anything,...
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop
(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
GoFundMe fundraisers started to help support families of fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an ambush last week. A fundraiser established in honor of DeMonte can be found here. As of Monday...
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
This Week in Connecticut: Tributes pour in for Bristol officers killed in the line of duty
(WTNH) – As the state prepares to say goodbye to the two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty, many tributes are pouring in from across the state and country. We are honoring Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy by showing those tributes.
