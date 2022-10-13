Read full article on original website
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield
Liverpool have pledged to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.Phil Foden thought he had given City the lead but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check and Liverpool went on to win 1-0 with a Mohamed Salah strike.Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool promptly opened an investigation into the matter.A club spokesperson...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
Luis Suarez will NEVER be forgiven in Ghana for his infamous 2010 handball on the goal-line that broke the hearts of a continent... but now they finally have a chance for revenge at the Qatar World Cup
No team taking the field at the Qatar World Cup will be more motivated to enact revenge. It's perfectly possible that the meeting of Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, on the final day of group fixtures, will decide who makes it through to the last-16.
sportstravelmagazine.com
World Cup Host Qatar Wins Rights for 2023 Asian Cup
With the World Cup in Qatar weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation to replace China, which pulled out as host because of COVID regulations. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia to host a tournament that...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – All 32 Teams Competing
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams from across the globe with Qatar qualifying as hosts and France heading to the Middle East to defend the trophy.
Where are England staying in Qatar?
An overview of where England will be staying in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.
ESPN
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear after being subbed in disappointing draw vs. Newcastle
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The hosts were left fuming after referee Craig Pawson ruled out two Cristiano Ronaldo strikes early...
MLS・
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
Labour expected to snub Qatar World Cup
Labour is expected to snub the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with one member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team citing concerns over the treatment of construction workers and the criminalisation of same-sex relationships.Away from the football pitch, the build-up to the international tournament has seen human rights groups scrutinising Qatar’s treatment of local workers, while concerns have also been expressed about the welcome LGBT fans will receive while over there for the competition.Qatar World Cup organisers have stressed all supporters will be welcome in the country, but public displays of affection even between heterosexual couples are not...
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) - Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far.
Gary Lineker claims he knows of two gay Premier League stars and hopes they both come out at Qatar World Cup
GARY Lineker believes there is no better time for homosexual Premier League players to come out than in the lead up to the Qatar World Cup. The broadcaster and former England striker says he knows at least "one or two" homosexual players who have been "very close" to coming out.
Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup
While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European club teams leading right into the World Cup, players from Argentina’s opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event. The Saudi league finishes Sunday. On Monday, 32 players...
ESPN
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India end campaign with 0-5 defeat against Brazil
India's U-17 Women's World Cup campaign came to an end with a 5-0 defeat against Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. After losses to the USA and Morocco, India were already out of the contention for quarterfinals. The team had hoped for a better performance against Brazil, with an aim to score their first goal in the tournament but that didn't happen.
BBC
U17 Women's World Cup: Tanzania breaking down barriers with landmark win
Tanzania coach Bakari Shime believes success at the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India could be "a turning point" in a country where the female game is yet to be widely accepted. The Serengeti Girls, the first team from Tanzania to ever feature at a global tournament, bounced back from...
Rugby-France's Sansus out of World Cup with knee injury
Oct 17 (Reuters) - France's rugby World Cup campaign suffered a major blow when scrumhalf Laure Sansus was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a serious knee injury on Monday.
