shiftedmag.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
WORLD
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FIFA
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
UEFA
The Independent

Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield

Liverpool have pledged to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.Phil Foden thought he had given City the lead but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check and Liverpool went on to win 1-0 with a Mohamed Salah strike.Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool promptly opened an investigation into the matter.A club spokesperson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez will NEVER be forgiven in Ghana for his infamous 2010 handball on the goal-line that broke the hearts of a continent... but now they finally have a chance for revenge at the Qatar World Cup

No team taking the field at the Qatar World Cup will be more motivated to enact revenge. It's perfectly possible that the meeting of Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, on the final day of group fixtures, will decide who makes it through to the last-16.
FIFA
sportstravelmagazine.com

World Cup Host Qatar Wins Rights for 2023 Asian Cup

With the World Cup in Qatar weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation to replace China, which pulled out as host because of COVID regulations. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia to host a tournament that...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list

Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Labour expected to snub Qatar World Cup

Labour is expected to snub the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with one member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team citing concerns over the treatment of construction workers and the criminalisation of same-sex relationships.Away from the football pitch, the build-up to the international tournament has seen human rights groups scrutinising Qatar’s treatment of local workers, while concerns have also been expressed about the welcome LGBT fans will receive while over there for the competition.Qatar World Cup organisers have stressed all supporters will be welcome in the country, but public displays of affection even between heterosexual couples are not...
WORLD
ESPN

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India end campaign with 0-5 defeat against Brazil

India's U-17 Women's World Cup campaign came to an end with a 5-0 defeat against Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. After losses to the USA and Morocco, India were already out of the contention for quarterfinals. The team had hoped for a better performance against Brazil, with an aim to score their first goal in the tournament but that didn't happen.
FIFA

