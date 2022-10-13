Good Samaritan Law protects those who want to help

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department said a good Samaritan attempted to save a gunshot victim's life Wednesday night after the victim crashed his car at the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive.

"Another citizen had arrived and they were trying to help the victim who had been shot, so we really want to thank the citizen for that," Lt. Michael Hestir, of the Columbia Police Department, said.

It's common for people to witness tragedy and wonder if they should help.

"The Good Samaritan Law was enacted so that people could help someone in an emergency and not be civilly liable," former prosecuting attorney Bill Tackett said.

Tackett said the law is intended to encourage people to help when they can.

"As long as you didn't cause the problem and you don't act with gross negligence theres no liability to you you cant be sued," Tackett said.

The general rule: If someone is trying their best to help someone in an emergency, they'll most likely avoid a lawsuit, unless they intentionally hurt someone or have a reckless disregard for safety. If the victim is conscious, you have to ask for permission to help.

