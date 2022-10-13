Read full article on original website

Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash
Looking for stocks you can rely on during a downturn? These companies should fit the bill.
Why Airbnb Stock Climbed Today
Growth stocks including Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) charged higher Monday after a fiscal policy about-face in the U.K. jolted global markets. In addition, Bank of America delivered a solid earnings report, the latest data point to show that the U.S. economy remains stable despite rising interest rates and high inflation. There...
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 6.5% on Monday after Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) delivered stronger-than-anticipated financial results -- and sparked a broad rally in the stock market. So what. Bank of America's revenue and earnings bested Wall Street's expectations, driven by trading gains and higher interest income. But...
Why Nu Holdings Stock Was Up Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was surging higher on Monday, up as much as 8% just before noon ET. As of 2:30 p.m., the stock price was still up about 7.2%, trading at $4.41 per share. The fintech is down roughly 53% year to date. The major indexes were all up...
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. So what. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million. Importantly,...
Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Extend Its Gains
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 220 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,610-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support again on Tuesday. The global forecast for...
China Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,080-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
U.S. Stocks Show Substantial Move Back To The Upside
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply higher in early trading on Monday and continued to turn in a strong performance throughout the session. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher. The major averages moved roughly sideways in afternoon trading, hovering...
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Why Concerns Over Figma are Overblown
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares plunged last month after reporting mixed third-quarter results. Moreover, investors were rattled after the software giant offered light sales guidance and an unexpected acquisition. Nevertheless, its long-term prospects are incredibly bright. It still faces macro headwinds that could slow down its sales growth and margins in the near term, but it's expected to bounce back from these challenges over time with its robust business model. Hence, we are bullish on ADBE stock.
Why DocuSign Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today
DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) week got off to a roaring start on Monday, with its stock zooming almost 5% higher on the day. Once again, the online document security specialist was tipped as a top company in the contracts field. So what. On Monday morning, DocuSign announced that it was named...
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. By 3:33 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 13.3%. A broad uptrend in the overall market no doubt added fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Back in the day, when you used to be able to make money in the stock market, one of the hottest stocks out there was Roblox RBLX. It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
Netflix Hits Pause on the Harry and Meghan Show
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Netflix is postponing the streaming of its documentary about Meghan and Harry until 2023 after becoming “rattled” by the backlash to Series 5 of its hit show The Crown, due to launch on Nov. 9.Deadline reports that executives at Netflix have decided “it would be foolhardy to stream The Crown in November followed by the Harry and Meghan documentary in December.” The decision seems to be prompted by the growing chorus of outrage and allegations of insensitivity and...
Why Microsoft Was Up Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were up 3.5% as of 1:31 p.m. ET on Monday, following favorable analyst notes. Mizuho Securities and Morgan Stanley both maintained their overweight and buy ratings, respectively, ahead of Microsoft's next earnings report on Oct. 25. Normally, analyst calls don't have much weight for long-term...
Chinese EV giant BYD flags huge jump in quarterly profit, shares surge
BYD Co, China's biggest electric car maker, said third-quarter net profit likely more than quadrupled due to robust sales and a better product mix, sending its shares surging. Oct 18 (Reuters) - BYD Co 002594.SZ, China's biggest electric car maker, said third-quarter net profit likely more than quadrupled due to robust sales and a better product mix, sending its shares surging.
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 17, 2022
Lululemon athletica inc. LULU is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. lululemon’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It reported ninth straight quarter of earnings surprise in second-quarter fiscal 2022, while sales beat estimates for the second straight quarter. The top and bottom-line also grew year over year on continued business momentum, which led to robust sales and an improved operating margin. Comps growth was aided by robust traffic trends in both stores and e-commerce. On a three-year CAGR basis, traffic was up 8% in stores and more than 40% in e-commerce. The company is capitalizing on the importance of physical retail and the convenience of online engagement. Backed by the robust first half performance, the company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.The company is expected to report EPS that’s up from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting an increase from the year-ago period.
