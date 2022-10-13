Read full article on original website
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss
Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans
Arizona Cardinals fans are fed up with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm of their team.
Cardinals Activate QB Colt McCoy, Cut QB Trace McSorley Among Other Moves
Cardinals activated QB Colt McCoy from injured reserve. Cardinals released QB Trace McSorley. Cardinals released OLB Devon Kennard. Cardinals elevated WR Andre Baccellia and RB Corey Clement to their active roster. McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded...
