FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
Hey, listen! Prospects mic’d up in the Fall League
In the Arizona Fall League, a showcase circuit for some of baseball's most electric up-and-coming talent, the competition is tight but the atmosphere is loose. Listen in as the Rockies Zac Veen (MLB's No. 23 prospect), the Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. (MIA No. 13) and the Yankees' Jasson Domínguez (MLB No. 39) get mic'd up.
MLB
4 bets to consider for NLCS
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. We’re down to just two teams in the National League. Everyone expected an NL West team and an NL East team to be squaring off in the NL Championship Series, but I’m not sure anyone expected them to be the Padres and Phillies.
MLB
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above...
MLB
Everything at stake for Guardians, Yankees in Game 5
And so we have a Game 5, our only one in the Division Series round. It’s quite a doozy, featuring the favored and forever-dramatic New York Yankees and the upstart (and SpongeBob-crooning) Cleveland Guardians. The stakes are through the roof on this one, obviously: It’s a win-or-go-home game, between...
MLB
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
MLB
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
MLB
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
MLB
Pitching convert Danner among Blue Jays prospects in AFL
This was meant to be an ascendant year for Hagen Danner. The catcher-turned-pitcher showed enough stuff in 2021 to get added to the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster when he was Rule 5-eligible last offseason, and his upper-90s velocity meant he could push to Toronto quickly. Then an elbow injury...
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
Civale set for winner-take-all playoff debut
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
MLB
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
MLB
Inside 'pure elation' of Cronenworth's NLDS-winning hit
SAN DIEGO -- Jake Cronenworth may never have to pay for a drink in San Diego again. Cronenworth’s game-winning, two-run single off left-hander Alex Vesia capped a stunning five-run rally in the seventh inning that propelled the Padres to a wild 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Petco Park, sending San Diego to its first NL Championship Series appearance in 24 years.
MLB
Mariners' postseason run ends after 18-inning duel
SEATTLE -- It was worth the agonizingly long wait. The sea of navy and teal stretched 47,690 strong, in tune with every pitch and sending roar after deafening roar throughout a venue that hasn’t experienced anything like this. Postseason baseball had been played within the walls of T-Mobile Park...
MLB
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
MLB
Astros win 18-inning marathon to reach 6th straight ALCS
SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
MLB
1 year later, McCullers comes through in clincher again
SEATTLE -- Last October, Lance McCullers Jr. walked off the mound in Chicago after giving the Astros four shutout innings against the White Sox in a series-clinching win in Game 4 the American League Division Series. A flexor tendon injury in his right forearm suffered in that game halted his...
MLB
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
