Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 6? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Jonathan Taylor sat atop most draft boards before the season started, but he has struggled since Week 1 and sat out Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Colts have a tough intradivisional home matchup against the Jaguars in Week 6 and could use their top weapon back on the field. Fantasy managers would also enjoy having their top pick back. So will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 6? Or do managers need to continue using their backups? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers to Stash (Week 7)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is a benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
fantasypros.com
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 7 Early Wavier Wire Targets (2022)
As everyone expected: Bailey Zappe torched the Browns’ defense, the Jets beat the Packers by three scores, The Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers beat the Buccaneers, the Falcons crushed the 49ers, and Kyle Pitts scored on American soil. Ah, fantasy football. Here are some names that stood out as viable waiver...
fantasypros.com
Cameron Brate out for Sunday's game with head injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Cameron Brate for the game after being carted off with a head injury. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter) After a scary scene, Brate is reported to have movement in all of his extremities and will receive further evaluation. Brate entered the week being cleared off of concussion protocol. Rookie TE Cade Otton will likely see the bulk of the work in his Brate's absence, with rookie TE Ko Kieft in there as well.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady underwhelming in loss Sunday
Tom Brady completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady and the Bucs' offense have struggled to find their footing so far this season, and that struggle continued Sunday with them only putting up 18 points on mediocre defense. He just hasn't found his groove with the receivers yet, and they can't seem to get long drives going. He has been a disappointment in fantasy so far, and he will continue to be just a solid streaming option for the foreseeable future.
fantasypros.com
Carson Wentz dealing with fractured finger on throwing hand
Carson Wentz is dealing with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. He is set to see a hand specialist to determine his next steps and his availability moving forward is in question. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz was seen shaking out his hand during the Commanders'...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 6 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis: The Rise of Rhamondre Stevenson
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Carson Wentz (hand) could be out 4-6 weeks
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks of time and may be added to the injured reserve list. He is currently receiving further evaluation on his hand. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz fractured his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week...
fantasypros.com
Marquise Brown injury potentially season-ending
Arizona WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's foot injury is considered to be potentially season-ending. He will undergo further testing today to determine severity. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If the injury ends Brown's season, it will be a significant blow to fantasy managers who roster him, given his Top 10...
fantasypros.com
Will Chris Olave Play in Week 6? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Chris Olave has quickly established himself as the top receiver in the New Orleans offense with Michael Thomas unable to stay on the field consistently. The wideout has largely done it through his air yards production, already serving as one of the best deep ball threats in the league as a rookie. However, he was forced to leave last week’s matchup with the Seahawks after suffering a concussion on the same play he caught a touchdown pass. There’s no doubt that Olave is a solid fantasy option when he’s on the field, but will he be able to suit up against the Bengals in Week 6? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Marcus Mariota scores three touchdowns in Week 6 win
Marcus Mariota completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's Week 6 victory over San Francisco. He added six carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. Fantasy Impact:. Mariota was ultra-efficient in the upset win over the 49ers, compiling 9.2 yards per attempt...
fantasypros.com
Will Mac Jones Play in Week 6? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Mac Jones, after being somewhat disappointing through the first three weeks of the season, has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain that he suffered at the end of New England’s Week 3 loss. Despite the quarterback’s timetable for return being a bit longer, the Patriots have listed him as questionable heading into Week 6 against the Browns. Bailey Zappe has been solid filling in for Jones, but Jones will definitely slide right back into the lineup when he is deemed healthy enough to retake the field. However, will that be this week? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 296 yards and two scores in Week 6
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to Atlanta. He added three carries for 11 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo's 296 yards accounted for a new season-high, though he threw two interceptions this week, after...
fantasypros.com
Josh Gordon released by Titans
As first reported by Ian Rapoport, Josh Gordon was released by the Titans on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Gordon had been residing on Tennessee's practice squad prior to his release Monday morning. He made two appearances for the Titans this season while failing to record a single stat. The one-time Browns' standout's time in the NFL is likely coming to an end. His best hope is to latch back onto a practice squad elsewhere.
fantasypros.com
Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals
Less than 24 hours removed from being dismissed from the Panthers' sideline mid-game, Anderson is headed out west to unite with Kyler Murray in the desert. It is a bit of a precarious landing spot for Anderson, as the Cardinals have their own top WR, DeAndre Hopkins, slated to return from suspension this week. However, their current top guy Marquise Brown did go down with an injury on Sunday and was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Should Brown miss any time, Anderson will slide in as the WR2 option for Arizona as a true deep threat talent. In fantasy leagues he is best reserved as a bench option for now, but this is a major upgrade for his rest-of-season prospects. He has the theoretical upside to make a true impact.
fantasypros.com
New York Giants D/ST holds Ravens’ offense to 20 points in Week 6 win
New York Giants D/ST held the Ravens to 20 points, 210 passing yards, 211 rushing yards, one interception, and one fumble recovery in a win over Baltimore. The Giants D/ST continues to put up solid performances weekly. The have held Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson led offenses to 22 points or less in the last two weeks. The Giants D/ST will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 7, which should make them a solid option for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Vikings D/ST creates three turnovers in Week 6 win
The Vikings D/ST tallied two interceptions and one fumble recovery en route to their 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Week 6. The defense kept the game a low-scoring affair and allowed the offense to find rhythm in the second half. They still allowed a disappointing 458 yards of offense to Miami's second and third-string quarterbacks, but their fantasy stat line was good at the end of the day. Minnesota enters its bye week now, and fantasy managers can drop them as a result. Their Week 8 matchup is against Arizona, a team that only managed nine points against Seattle's terrible defense, but DeAndre Hopkins will provide matchup nightmares for the Vikings and their 26th-ranked pass defense.
fantasypros.com
Waiver Wire Pickups: Quarterbacks to Stash Ahead of Week 7 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 6 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 7 is just around the corner, and the bye weeks only worsen. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey: Panthers reportedly listening to trade inquiries
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to and considering trade inquiries from various teams about star running back Christian McCaffrey. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Panthers, after firing HC Matt Rhule, are now in rebuilding mode and are trying to focus on building for the future. This may include trading veteran players who have been staple players in Carolina, including McCaffrey. The team is listening to offers for the star running back, and although it would take a lot to get him, they are not opposed to trading him for the right price. It would be hard to say for sure whether or not a trade would increase his fantasy value, as that would be heavily dependent on where he lands and for what price.
Comments / 0