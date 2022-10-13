ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
Deadspin

Philly fans need to put a cork in it

The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
Yardbarker

Watch: SN7 Picks: Who wins between Cowboys Eagles?

Will the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, or will the Dallas Cowboys solidify their status as NFC contenders? The Bet The Edge crew reveals their picks for Sunday Night Football. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball #shorts »
NBC Sports

Brown marvels at playoff-like atmosphere at the Linc

Maybe it was because Joel Embiid, LeSean McCoy and Jill Biden were roaming the sideline. Or maybe it was because Meek Mill performed on the same sideline just before kickoff. Or maybe the buzz walked across the street from Citizens Bank Park earlier in the weekend. Or maybe it was...
