Thomas Rhett Hilariously Pranked by Parker McCollum, Conner Smith on Final Night of Tour: VIDEO
Over the weekend, country music superstar Thomas Rhett was hilariously pranked by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on the final night of the Bring The Bar To You Tour. Thomas Rhett posted some snapshots of McCollum and Smith on stage while wearing funny beer costumes as well as other tour highlights. “The Bring the Bar to You tour officially wrapped last night in Dayton, OH,” Rhett shared in the Sunday (October 16th) post. “It has been such an amazing summer/fall out with this crew!”
WATCH: Jason Aldean Brings Out Miranda Lambert for Surprise Performance at Nashville Concert
While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”
Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO
Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO
Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.
Jason Aldean Nashville Concert Crowd Boos Maren Morris, Reignites Feud
Country music superstar Jason Aldean seemingly reignited drama between him, his wife Brittany, and Maren Morris during his performance over the weekend. According to Us Weekly, the drama between the trio resurfaced again when Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris while on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). As he spoke about bringing up a special guest, Aldean hinted at who would be appearing with him.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Goes Full Travis Barker Mode Playing Drums on ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing off her other music talents, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood goes full Travis Barker
Kacey Musgraves Rocks ACL Fest, Gets a Beer on Stage From Surprising Guest: VIDEO
Country music hitmaker Kacey Musgraves rocked out on stage while headlining at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday (October 16th). According to the DailyMail, Kacey Musgraves took to the stage to perform in a brown sheer dress with white cowboy boots. The performance at the festival marked the end of her 24-date Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour. During the show, the six-time Grammy winner received a beer on stage from a surprising guest, Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke. The encounter was caught by a festival attendee, who posted a video on Twitter.
WATCH: Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright Sing Tribute Performance to Their Late Sister Loretta Lynn
It has been just a few weeks since country legend Loretta Lynn passed away. Her sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue gave a performance in tribute of Loretta. The sisters gave the tribute during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The ladies were introduced by Tanya Tucker ahead of their tribute performance.
Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post
Shania Twain knows how to show off some leopard print, thigh-high boots without having the
Alan Jackson Posts Rare Family Photo at CMT Artists of the Year Event
Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts. “Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.
Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony
There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates Husband Brendan’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message
Country star Miranda Lambert took to Twitter to share a sweet, heartfelt message in honor of her husband Brendan’s birthday yesterday. The singer shared four photos of her and her beau, writing: “Happy birthday to my love Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31.”
Neal McCoy Starts Hilarious ‘Rumor’ About Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement
Country star Blake Shelton recently shared next season of The Voice will be his last. Neal McCoy started a funny rumor about who will be Shelton’s replacement judge on the show. Neal McCoy, a popular country singer, took to Facebook to share a rumor he heard. “News Alert: Rumor...
WATCH: Cody Johnson Showcases Everything He Loves in the New Video for ‘Human’
Over the last couple of years, Cody Johnson has been making big strides. After more
Luke Bryan Becomes a ‘Fan for a Night’ at Post Malone’s Nashville Concert
Luke Bryan had a really good time at Post Malone's Nashville concert on Sunday. The
Alan Jackson Turns 64: Birthday Tributes From Fans Pour In
Alan Jackson has a lot to celebrate lately. Last week, CMT aired their annual Artists
Mike and the Moonpies Send ‘Hour on the Hour’ to Country Radio
Mike and the Moonpies released their latest album, One to Grow On in August of
Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice,’ How Gwen Stefani Feels About It
Blake Shelton announced that he is only doing one more season of The Voice. Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s wife, spoke about the decision. Shelton shared a statement earlier this week sharing his decision. He thanked everyone on the show and the fans, and shared that next season will be his last as a judge on The Voice.
Kelsea Ballerini Talks ‘Wardrobe Malfunctions’ & ‘Surprise Guests’ as ‘Heartfirst’ Tour Wraps
As her Heartfirst Tour officially wraps, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini reflects on “wardrobe malfunctions” and “surprise guests” that occurred during performances. In her latest Instagram post, Kelsea Ballerini shared some snapshots from the tour and reflected. “The Heartfirst Tour is done,” Ballerini began the caption....
