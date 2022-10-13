ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Hilariously Pranked by Parker McCollum, Conner Smith on Final Night of Tour: VIDEO

Over the weekend, country music superstar Thomas Rhett was hilariously pranked by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on the final night of the Bring The Bar To You Tour. Thomas Rhett posted some snapshots of McCollum and Smith on stage while wearing funny beer costumes as well as other tour highlights. “The Bring the Bar to You tour officially wrapped last night in Dayton, OH,” Rhett shared in the Sunday (October 16th) post. “It has been such an amazing summer/fall out with this crew!”
Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO

Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO

Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.
Jason Aldean Nashville Concert Crowd Boos Maren Morris, Reignites Feud

Country music superstar Jason Aldean seemingly reignited drama between him, his wife Brittany, and Maren Morris during his performance over the weekend. According to Us Weekly, the drama between the trio resurfaced again when Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris while on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). As he spoke about bringing up a special guest, Aldean hinted at who would be appearing with him.
Kacey Musgraves Rocks ACL Fest, Gets a Beer on Stage From Surprising Guest: VIDEO

Country music hitmaker Kacey Musgraves rocked out on stage while headlining at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday (October 16th). According to the DailyMail, Kacey Musgraves took to the stage to perform in a brown sheer dress with white cowboy boots. The performance at the festival marked the end of her 24-date Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour. During the show, the six-time Grammy winner received a beer on stage from a surprising guest, Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke. The encounter was caught by a festival attendee, who posted a video on Twitter.
Alan Jackson Posts Rare Family Photo at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts. “Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.
Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates Husband Brendan’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Country star Miranda Lambert took to Twitter to share a sweet, heartfelt message in honor of her husband Brendan’s birthday yesterday. The singer shared four photos of her and her beau, writing: “Happy birthday to my love Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31.”
