Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) are favored on the road (-136 moneyline odds to win) against the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, +113 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-PH. Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions. Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Odds. Canucks...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are heavily favored on the road (-255 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, +208 moneyline odds). Monday’s contest begins at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, RDS, and SN360. Penguins vs. Canadiens Predictions. Penguins vs. Canadiens Betting Odds.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) are heavy favorites when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (1-1-1) on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Hurricanes are -170 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +141 moneyline odds. Hurricanes...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Monday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (1-2-0, -138 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, +115 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, and NBCS-DC. Capitals vs. Canucks Predictions. Capitals vs. Canucks Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canucks Betting Information.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 5 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians take the field for Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium, at 7:07 PM ET on Monday. The victor clinches the series and earns a spot in the ALCS. The favored Yankees (-152 on the moneyline) host the Guardians (+131). The Yankees...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks (0-3-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0) at SAP Center at San Jose sees the Sharks favored at home (-146 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+123). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI. Sharks vs....
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) are big home favorites (-343 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, +269 moneyline odds). Saturday’s contest starts at 7:00 PM ET from TD Garden on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NESN. Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions. Bruins vs. Coyotes Betting Odds. Bruins vs Coyotes Betting...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Washington Capitals (0-2-0) are -310 on the moneyline to win when they host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0), who have +245 odds, on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NBCS-DC, and CITY. Capitals vs. Canadiens Predictions. Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canadiens Betting Information.
Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals come back to beat Canucks
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and Washington’s best players got going just in time to put together their best period of the season an
