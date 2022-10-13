ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Report: Rams' stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NFL
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Have Traded for WR Robbie Anderson

In an unexpected move, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. Anderson has played two full seasons with the Panthers, along with four seasons with the New York Jets. However, his production has slowed down quickly as he has barely averaged over 30 yards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Eagles' Nick Sirianni explains f-bomb late in win over Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral in the closing seconds of Sunday's prime-time win over the rival Dallas Cowboys that improved his side to 6-0 when he dropped an f-bomb and then declared "that's game" toward the opposing sideline. Sirianni explained his actions following the 26-17 victory. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Does Not Hold Back on Offensive Struggles

The Arizona Cardinals failed to put up double digits against the 31st ranked defense in the NFL. Kyler Murray has led this offense to an average of less than 20 points per game. This is the same offense that averaged close to 27 points per game in 2021. As of...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Eagles Fans Plan to Rally in Plano in Big Game Against Cowboys

At Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar in Plano, Philadelphia fans get together for big games. On Sunday, they wouldn’t miss the high-stakes Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Philadelphia is undefeated. Dallas goes into the game 4-1. "It's going to be a party!" Allie Meckley said. They are mostly Pennsylvania...
PLANO, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report

The trade comes just one day after Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered an unknown injury during the team;s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. DeAndre Hopkins is also done serving his six-game suspension for PED use, too. A split between the Panthers and Anderson seemed inevitable after Sunday's scene where...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC4 Columbus

‘SNF’ Week 6: Cowboys-Eagles clash in mammoth NFC East game

(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is showcasing maybe the most highly anticipated game thus far in the NFL season. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for NFC East supremacy on NBC4. Just a day removed from celebrating the Phillies advancing to the National League Championship Series, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy