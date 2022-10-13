Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys' Contract Like Michael Gallup
What's Odell Beckham Jr. in search of contractually? Something akin to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Michael Gallup.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job
All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Yardbarker
Report: Rams' stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals Have Traded for WR Robbie Anderson
In an unexpected move, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. Anderson has played two full seasons with the Panthers, along with four seasons with the New York Jets. However, his production has slowed down quickly as he has barely averaged over 30 yards...
What did former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett say about Dallas’ chances against Philadelphia?
Now a broadcaster for NBC, Jason Garrett had words Cowboys fans did not want to hear.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Nick Sirianni explains f-bomb late in win over Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral in the closing seconds of Sunday's prime-time win over the rival Dallas Cowboys that improved his side to 6-0 when he dropped an f-bomb and then declared "that's game" toward the opposing sideline. Sirianni explained his actions following the 26-17 victory. "I...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Does Not Hold Back on Offensive Struggles
The Arizona Cardinals failed to put up double digits against the 31st ranked defense in the NFL. Kyler Murray has led this offense to an average of less than 20 points per game. This is the same offense that averaged close to 27 points per game in 2021. As of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles Fans Plan to Rally in Plano in Big Game Against Cowboys
At Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar in Plano, Philadelphia fans get together for big games. On Sunday, they wouldn’t miss the high-stakes Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Philadelphia is undefeated. Dallas goes into the game 4-1. "It's going to be a party!" Allie Meckley said. They are mostly Pennsylvania...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report
The trade comes just one day after Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered an unknown injury during the team;s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. DeAndre Hopkins is also done serving his six-game suspension for PED use, too. A split between the Panthers and Anderson seemed inevitable after Sunday's scene where...
Watch: Eagles fan escorted out by security after running onto field with players
A recent trend of NFL fans running out onto the field continued in Week 6 ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles "Sunday Night Football" contest. Instead of a fan running out during the action, however, this Eagles die-hard was somehow able to burst through the tunnel with his favorite players ahead of kickoff for the NFC East clash.
‘SNF’ Week 6: Cowboys-Eagles clash in mammoth NFC East game
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is showcasing maybe the most highly anticipated game thus far in the NFL season. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for NFC East supremacy on NBC4. Just a day removed from celebrating the Phillies advancing to the National League Championship Series, […]
