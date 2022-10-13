Raleigh shooting: ‘Terror has reached our doorstep’ after 5 killed, including off-duty officer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to the scene of an active shooting on Thursday evening, and the city’s mayor said that five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed.

WTVD, quoting “law enforcement sources,” said one police officer was killed and four or five other people were fatally shot.

Multiple people were wounded, according to The Associated Press.

Update 11:35 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: At a news conference in Raleigh late Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper thanked officers for subduing the suspect but lamented the deaths and injuries in the city.

“Terror has reached our doorstep,” the governor told reporters. “The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh.

“This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the K-9 police officer who was injured was released from an area hospital late Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

Lt. Jason Borneo told reporters that he could not provide any other details.

There is a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

Update 11:03 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: Officers contained the suspect in a residence before arresting him at about 9:37 p.m. EDT, The Associated Press reported. The suspect’s identity and motive were not released by investigators, who said the alleged shooter was a male juvenile.

Update 10:02 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: According to a tweet from the Raleigh Police Department, the suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody.

Update 9:14 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said during a news conference Thursday night, according to WTVD. “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”

Baldwin told reporters that five people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, The Associated Press and ABC News reported.

During the same news conference, it was confirmed that the suspected gunman was contained inside a home.

Baldwin added that a K-9 officer had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Update 9:06 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: According to The Associated Press, the suspect in the Raleigh shootings remains at large, contradicting an earlier report. Earlier, Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed to WNCN-TV that a juvenile suspect in the shooting has been “contained.”

The city of Knightdale then tweeted that a suspect was in custody.

According to Raleigh police, the suspect has not been arrested.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a tweet around 8:30 p.m. EDT that no suspects had been apprehended. That came after neighboring Knightdale tweeted that the suspect had been captured and there was no threat.

Raleigh Police Department chief of staff Amanda Rolle told WRAL-TV that they have not apprehended a suspect but they have him surrounded in a barn where they believe he is holed up.

Update 8:47 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: City officials in Raleigh confirmed to The Associated Press that at least four people were wounded in the residential neighborhood and that a suspect had been arrested.

The city of Knightdale tweeted that a suspect was in custody, after the shooting in the neighboring city of Raleigh.

Update 8:23 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed to WNCN-TV that a juvenile suspect in the shooting has been “contained.”

The city of Knightdale tweeted that a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the area of the Neuse River Greenway and Bay Harbor Drive in eastern Raleigh, WNCN-TV reported.

There are unconfirmed reports of several shooting victims, the television station reported.

WRAL-TV, quoting “a high-level city leader,” said that an off-duty officer was killed. WRAL and WTVD, both citing unnamed sources, said “multiple people” have been killed.

Raleigh Police said about 5:30 p.m. that residents in the area were advised to remain in their homes and to contact 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious. The area is near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives in the Hedingham neighborhood, The News & Observer reported.

WTVD quoted an unnamed source that stated one of the victims is a female police officer.

The Raleigh Police Department has not confirmed or denied the television stations’ reports.

At least four people were transported to WakeMed Health and Hospitals’ trauma center in connection with the incident, a hospital official told WRAL and ABC News. There is no word on their conditions. A hospital official told the news organization that they did not know if other people were injured in the shooting.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that he has spoken with Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and has ordered state law enforcement officials to provide assistance.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it “has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting incident in Raleigh this afternoon.”

