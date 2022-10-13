Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
news9.com
Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation
Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Activist Presses City Officials on Community Standards
Community activist, Joel Rabin, continues to press Bartlesville city officials for access to public information regarding major Bartlesville City policies on “Community Standards” stemming from a public comment segment in the last city council meeting pertaining to a drag queen show at Untiy square billed as "family-friendly" during a Pride event.
news9.com
Ceramic Studio In Tulsa Helps Anyone Make Art
You don't have to be an artist to create a work of art at Purple Glaze Studio in Tulsa. "They're just in awe usually of what they've done. People really do surprise themselves with what they're capable of,” said Purple Glaze Owner Jeff Stunkard. Stunkard's father started Purple Glaze...
news9.com
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
news9.com
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Crews put out hotspots after industrial fire in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (8 A.M.): All fire crews were cleared from the metal galvanizing plant. Crews are hitting hot spots the morning after a large fire at a metal galvanizing plant in Claremore. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were called to a fire at Valmont-Oklahoma...
news9.com
Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse
People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
news9.com
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
Superintendent Of Broken Arrow Public Schools To Deliver Address Discussing Growth Of District
The Superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools will deliver an address discussing the growth of the district on Friday. Superintendent Chuck Perry will also lay out the district's plans for the upcoming school year and the future of the district. Perry will give his address at the Broken Arrow Chamber...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
news9.com
Halloween Season Book Recommendation With Magic City Books
TULSA, Okla. - Two weeks from today is Halloween and you may want to pick up a book to read to get you in the frightful spirit. Pat Cawiezell from Magic City Books is here with a couple of suggestions plus details about upcoming events.
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Marching Band Returns After Home Super Regional Win
"The Pride of Broken Arrow" marching band returns home after winning its super-regional competition. The band placed first our of 63 bands in the "Bands of America" competition, held in St. Louis Saturday. Friends and family were waiting at Broken Arrow High School Sunday to welcome home the champs. "This...
Police in Oklahoma found Human Remains While Searching for Four Missing Cyclists
Authorities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said Friday that they discovered "multiple objects in the water that appear to be human remains" in the Deep Fork River during a days-long search for four missing cyclists.
