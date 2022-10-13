ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

cbs12.com

Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest

VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
VERO BEACH, FL

