Florida State

Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
By: Phillip Davis

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the distance.

Reference the marked and unprocessed and unaltered photograph for the objects I processed, though there is more unprocessed not shown.

After all the years I have collected UFO sightings which I began to show on a large public scale this past August, I know of no known threat from these objects.

I have contacted various UFO civil organizations across the globe, those who study Astrobiology including NASA Astrobiology at the government level, that have such people deployed at various locations on the earth and haven’t received a response back.

NASA Astrobiology Sites

NASA is testing equipment in various areas to be used on off-world sample collections for microorganisms for extraterrestrial life.

However, what I have discovered and located in my collection efforts, are far and above microorganisms and apparently alive.

