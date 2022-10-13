Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies

By: Phillip Davis

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the distance.

Reference the marked and unprocessed and unaltered photograph for the objects I processed, though there is more unprocessed not shown.

Florida Night Flight UFO Giant UFO & Small UFOs Highlighted September 9 2022 Florida Night Flight UFOs 66 Percent HitPaw September 9 2022 Florida Night Flight UFO 3 73 Percent HitPaw September 9 2022 Florida Night Flight UFO 66 Percent HitPaw Florida Night Flight UFOs 11 & 12 & 13 & 14 66 Percent HitPaw Reduced Florida Night Flight Giant UFO 66 Percent

After all the years I have collected UFO sightings which I began to show on a large public scale this past August, I know of no known threat from these objects.

I have contacted various UFO civil organizations across the globe, those who study Astrobiology including NASA Astrobiology at the government level, that have such people deployed at various locations on the earth and haven’t received a response back.

NASA Astrobiology Sites

NASA is testing equipment in various areas to be used on off-world sample collections for microorganisms for extraterrestrial life.

However, what I have discovered and located in my collection efforts, are far and above microorganisms and apparently alive.

