Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix
“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”).
Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer
When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’”
‘House Party,’ From Producer LeBron James, Reimagines 1990 Original With New Story and Celebrity Cameos – Film News in Brief
Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official red band trailer for the film “House Party,” a raunchy, genre-bending comedy adventure co-produced by basketball legend LeBron James. Starring actors Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the trailer gives glimpses at some of the hilarity and mayhem to come in the upcoming...
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Fremantle, Samsung Create Jamie Oliver FAST Channel- Mipcom Global Bulletin
Fremantle is partnering with electronics giant Samsung to bring a dedicated FAST channel, “The Jamie Oliver Channel” to audiences in the U.K. Available from 12th October, the channel is dedicated to the most well-known titles from the British chef, catering to Samsung TV Plus watchers with cooking content for all occasions.
Why a New York restaurateur has called it quits on 'abusive customer' James Corden
'The Late Late Show' host James Corden has been accused of 'nasty behavior' toward staff at New York's Balthazar. The restaurant's owner had enough.
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
Film Movement Takes North American Rights to ‘Alam,’ Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)
The North American rights to Firas Khoury’s coming-of-age drama “Alam” (The Flag) have been sold to Film Movement. The film premiered at Toronto Film Festival, and will be playing in competition at Rome Film Festival on Tuesday. The first trailer debuts here (below). MPM Premium is handling international sales.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
I have no idea how I went my whole life without knowing this stuff.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix show WILL air in December
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly-anticipated Netflix docu-series is still set to premiere this year — and is being slated for a December release, multiple sources tell Page Six. A Deadline report Monday claimed that the show was being pushed back until 2023 amid a backlash over the upcoming season of Netflix hit “The Crown.” “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the outlet. But despite everything, we’re told that the show will go on — and any issues surrounding the doc had nothing to do with the fifth season of “The Crown.” As...
Top BBC Execs Mark Corporation’s 100 Year Anniversary
As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute. “The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.” BBC director-general Tim Davie added:...
Bullies Beware: The Heroine of ‘Piggy’ Means Bloody Business
Carlota Pereda’s debut feature, Piggy, takes horror’s revenge trope and twists it just so. It isn’t so simple as a much-abused underdog getting a freakish chance to get her payback and painting the landscape with her enemies’ dispatched blood and guts, though in this case, as in many cases, you might forgive her if she did. Bullying is at the forefront of Piggy. Our heroine, Sara (Laura Galán), is fat, and because of that, she becomes a target. “Piggy” is what some of the local hotties, with their popular-kid penchant for social cruelty, call Sara both to her face and online, snapping photos of her at her parents’ butcher shop, surrounded by flayed swine and raw meats destined for their parents’ dinner tables, and posting them on Instagram. Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about Sara’s weight. Her own mother, Asun (Carmen Machi), is nearly split in two by the dilemma, growing both unbearably reproachful when discussing Sara’s weight with Sara and ironically protective when discussing Sara’s weight with anyone else. Sara, meanwhile, sputters and trudges along like someone who’s been bullied into a pulp, dipping into her secret stash of snacks when she’s stressed, keeping to herself.
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ is The New Cozy Fall Game We’re all Obsessed With
When Animal Crossing: New Horizons had its debut on Nintendo Switch back in 2020, players around the world were obsessed with this cozy, island-living paradise that added a sense of calm to many during uncertain times. Now, new installments have joined the cozy game roster, including the latest addition, Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Elton John cancels Nov. 4 concert at Minute Maid Park, thanks to the Astros advancing in playoffs
Success has it's costs. For the Astros, a potential World Series run is squeezing out one of the most anticipated shows at Minute Maid Park.
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Coup Runnings
It starts quietly. Through the halls and stairways of an empty palace just before daybreak, a serving boy brings news: The King is dead. It ends spectacularly: From beneath the ground where thousands have gathered to pay homage to their new ruler, a dragon erupts, screaming its fury before flying away with its rider, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, aboard. This, too, is news of a sort: There’s a new King in town, but for how long?
