Carlota Pereda’s debut feature, Piggy, takes horror’s revenge trope and twists it just so. It isn’t so simple as a much-abused underdog getting a freakish chance to get her payback and painting the landscape with her enemies’ dispatched blood and guts, though in this case, as in many cases, you might forgive her if she did. Bullying is at the forefront of Piggy. Our heroine, Sara (Laura Galán), is fat, and because of that, she becomes a target. “Piggy” is what some of the local hotties, with their popular-kid penchant for social cruelty, call Sara both to her face and online, snapping photos of her at her parents’ butcher shop, surrounded by flayed swine and raw meats destined for their parents’ dinner tables, and posting them on Instagram. Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about Sara’s weight. Her own mother, Asun (Carmen Machi), is nearly split in two by the dilemma, growing both unbearably reproachful when discussing Sara’s weight with Sara and ironically protective when discussing Sara’s weight with anyone else. Sara, meanwhile, sputters and trudges along like someone who’s been bullied into a pulp, dipping into her secret stash of snacks when she’s stressed, keeping to herself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO