ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess the Impact of Inflation on Markets

U.S. treasury yields fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.967%, having fallen by about four basis...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy