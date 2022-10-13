Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Goldman CEO David Solomon's Latest Remix Breaks Up the Bank's Struggling Consumer Finance Business
The reorganization plan calls for Goldman's four main divisions to be combined into three, according to people with knowledge of the plan. These people said trading and investment banking will form Goldman's largest and most important division from a revenue perspective. Its money-losing consumer finance operations will be split between...
Bank of America CEO Says Latest Spending and Savings Data Show That the U.S. Consumer Is Healthy
Bank of America's customers continue to spend freely, using their credit cards and other payment methods for 10% more transaction volume in September and the first half of October than a year earlier, CEO Brian Moynihan said. Customers' account balances remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess the Impact of Inflation on Markets
U.S. treasury yields fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.967%, having fallen by about four basis...
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
