The Madison Forward fund distributed the first of 12 direct payments to qualifying families in Madison on Wednesday. This guaranteed-income program is slated to give 155 Madison-area families direct payments of $500 per month for 12 months with no strings attached, according to a press release from the City of Madison. Over the course of the year, $930,000, which was funded through private donations, will be distributed.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO