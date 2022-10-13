Read full article on original website
news9.com
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
news9.com
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
news9.com
Ceramic Studio In Tulsa Helps Anyone Make Art
You don't have to be an artist to create a work of art at Purple Glaze Studio in Tulsa. "They're just in awe usually of what they've done. People really do surprise themselves with what they're capable of,” said Purple Glaze Owner Jeff Stunkard. Stunkard's father started Purple Glaze...
news9.com
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
news9.com
Halloween Season Book Recommendation With Magic City Books
TULSA, Okla. - Two weeks from today is Halloween and you may want to pick up a book to read to get you in the frightful spirit. Pat Cawiezell from Magic City Books is here with a couple of suggestions plus details about upcoming events.
Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
news9.com
Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation
Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
news9.com
Music Monday: Carrie Underwood & More Concerts Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - It's Music Monday with our radio partners at 98.5 The Bull. What in the world have Tige and Daniel been up to since our last visit?
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds
Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
News On 6
Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools
A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Marching Band Returns After Home Super Regional Win
"The Pride of Broken Arrow" marching band returns home after winning its super-regional competition. The band placed first our of 63 bands in the "Bands of America" competition, held in St. Louis Saturday. Friends and family were waiting at Broken Arrow High School Sunday to welcome home the champs. "This...
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
news9.com
Cushing Hillcrest Offering Program To Help End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
CUSHING, Okla. - A program is now being offered in Cushing to help people dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol. Organizers told News On 6's Cal Day that the scary part is many people don't really know what they're putting in their bodies.
How the co-owner of Andolini’s is keeping up as the dough rises with inflation
TULSA, Okla. — “We’ve seen what works and what doesn’t, and right now the big problem for a lot of businesses is inflation and a potential recession,” said Mike Bausch who co-owns Andolini’s restaurants. He said it’s been tough keeping up with the rising...
Prescription drug take-back event set for Oct. 29 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa announced a drug take-back event for the end of the month. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Residents can properly dispose of unwanted medications and prescription drugs on Saturday, October 29,...
KTUL
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
