Tulsa, OK

Related
news9.com

Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest

Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma

Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs

A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Ceramic Studio In Tulsa Helps Anyone Make Art

You don't have to be an artist to create a work of art at Purple Glaze Studio in Tulsa. "They're just in awe usually of what they've done. People really do surprise themselves with what they're capable of,” said Purple Glaze Owner Jeff Stunkard. Stunkard's father started Purple Glaze...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Halloween Season Book Recommendation With Magic City Books

TULSA, Okla. - Two weeks from today is Halloween and you may want to pick up a book to read to get you in the frightful spirit. Pat Cawiezell from Magic City Books is here with a couple of suggestions plus details about upcoming events.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation

Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds

Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools

A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Marching Band Returns After Home Super Regional Win

"The Pride of Broken Arrow" marching band returns home after winning its super-regional competition. The band placed first our of 63 bands in the "Bands of America" competition, held in St. Louis Saturday. Friends and family were waiting at Broken Arrow High School Sunday to welcome home the champs. "This...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prescription drug take-back event set for Oct. 29 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa announced a drug take-back event for the end of the month. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Residents can properly dispose of unwanted medications and prescription drugs on Saturday, October 29,...
TULSA, OK

