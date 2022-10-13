Reinstatement Of Tolls On Florida Roads Starting October 15
The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations effective at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.
Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as September 26in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations.
Effective at 6:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022, tolls will be reinstated on the following facilities:
FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities
- I-4 Connector
- Veterans Expressway
- Suncoast Parkway
- Beachline Expressway
- Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
- Seminole Expressway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Wekiva Parkway
- Western Beltway
- Polk Parkway
- I-4 Express
Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities
- Apopka Expressway
- Beachline Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- Goldenrod Extension
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- SR453
- Western Beltway
Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility
- Selmon Expressway
In order to continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida, tolls will remain suspended on the following FDOT facilities:
- Alligator Alley
- Sunshine Skyway
- Pinellas Bayway
