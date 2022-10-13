Reinstatement Of Tolls On Florida Roads Starting October 15

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations effective at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.

Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as September 26in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations.

Effective at 6:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022, tolls will be reinstated on the following facilities:

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

I-4 Connector

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Beachline Expressway

Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249

Seminole Expressway

Southern Connector Extension

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Polk Parkway

I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

Goldenrod Extension

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

SR453

Western Beltway

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

Selmon Expressway

In order to continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida, tolls will remain suspended on the following FDOT facilities:

Alligator Alley

Sunshine Skyway

Pinellas Bayway

