Florida State

Reinstatement Of Tolls On Florida Roads Starting October 15

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations effective at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.

Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as September 26in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations.

Effective at 6:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022, tolls will be reinstated on the following facilities:

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

  • I-4 Connector
  • Veterans Expressway
  • Suncoast Parkway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
  • Seminole Expressway
  • Southern Connector Extension
  • Wekiva Parkway
  • Western Beltway
  • Polk Parkway
  • I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

  • Apopka Expressway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Central Florida Greeneway
  • Goldenrod Extension
  • Osceola Parkway
  • Poinciana Parkway
  • SR453
  • Western Beltway

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

  • Selmon Expressway

In order to continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida, tolls will remain suspended on the following FDOT facilities:

  • Alligator Alley
  • Sunshine Skyway
  • Pinellas Bayway

