Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign
Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 10-16
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Minority Enterprise Development Week recognized locally Oct. 17th – 24th
Observed locally from October 17th to the 24th. In recognition of MED week the City of Chattanooga joined nine other local and regional partners to organize. 10-event lineup in celebration of the achievements. and contributions of the region’s minority-owned business. The City of Chattanooga’s Economic Development Officer Jermaine Freeman...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
chattanoogacw.com
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained the police report for this incident which provides more details about what happened. The officer who arrived at the scene said he found Caleb Young "lying on the ground bleeding from the head and mouth." The officer says in the report that...
WDEF
Apartment fire under control in minutes
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin. CFD responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court.
WTVCFOX
Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
WTVCFOX
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
WTVCFOX
Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
WTVC
Father identifies 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City; Says he's in a 'coma-like state'
Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says an adult gave a teenage cousin a loaded gun, which the nine year old found and then pulled the...
WTVCFOX
'We caught a cat:' Viral video shows feline in raccoon trap in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking into a viral video that's disturbing to watch. The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a cat caught in a raccoon trap. The caption of the post reads "we caught a cat." Watch the video...
WTVC
Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
WDEF
TBI discusses threat of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ following Chickamauga Police Department’s recent public alert of the substance
The idea of illicit drugs in children’s Halloween candy is not a new concern, however this year, the focus is on rainbow fentanyl. A brightly colored fentanyl pill that resembles candies like ‘SweeTarts’ or ‘Smarties’. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has said it’s a quote,...
WTVC
Late night fire claims home and garage says Cleveland Fire Department
The Cleveland Fire Department responded with 8 units to Adkisson Drive at Arlena Drive on a reported structure fire. According to fire chief Bobby Gaylor, the first arriving units found heavy fire coming from the roof. A garage at the rear of the property was also showing heavy fire from...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WDEF
New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge
RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
