ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign

Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
TULLAHOMA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 10-16

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Minority Enterprise Development Week recognized locally Oct. 17th – 24th

Observed locally from October 17th to the 24th. In recognition of MED week the City of Chattanooga joined nine other local and regional partners to organize. 10-event lineup in celebration of the achievements. and contributions of the region’s minority-owned business. The City of Chattanooga’s Economic Development Officer Jermaine Freeman...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Apartment fire under control in minutes

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin. CFD responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN
WDEF

New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
RED BANK, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy