New Haven, CT

Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District.

The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs to the company First Student.

911 call deliberate act to lure Bristol police officers to scene: state police

One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution after his asthma was triggered.

While the district said that police are investigating, it has not elaborated on the circumstances of the stop.

Parents were contacted and most picked up their students from the scene, according to the district. The district provided transportation for the remaining children.

News 8 has reached out to police for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

Comments / 3

William Parker
3d ago

This sounds fishy! You can't protect us from all the shootings going on but you can pull over a school bus! I'm not saying that safety of children is not important but what was the reason the driver pulled over? Was the driver drunk? Tell us something!

Reply
3
