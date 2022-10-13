Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District.

The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs to the company First Student.

One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution after his asthma was triggered.

While the district said that police are investigating, it has not elaborated on the circumstances of the stop.

Parents were contacted and most picked up their students from the scene, according to the district. The district provided transportation for the remaining children.

News 8 has reached out to police for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.