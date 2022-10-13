ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official

The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff with police last Thursday...
RALEIGH, NC

