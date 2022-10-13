ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

coloradopolitics.com

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots

The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.The debate, a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy, is occurring at a crucial moment of the election season – just before voters start getting their early ballots.The debate is sponsored by The Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News5 and The El...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Colorado election conspiracies cloud vote as mail ballots arrive

Just as mail ballots go to Colorado voters, the FBI and local election officials are issuing warnings about unprecedented efforts to disrupt the 2022 midterm elections and spread misinformation about the security of the vote. Threat level: The FBI and Homeland Security analysts identified Colorado as one of the top...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado

Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit."We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

