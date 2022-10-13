Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots
The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.The debate, a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy, is occurring at a crucial moment of the election season – just before voters start getting their early ballots.The debate is sponsored by The Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News5 and The El...
ksut.org
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
Colorado OKs drinking treated wastewater: Getting over the 'ick factor'
Colorado regulators, after years of study, negotiations and testing, approved a new rule that clears the way for drinking treated wastewater this week, one of only a handful of states in the country to do so. The action came in a unanimous vote of the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission...
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado’s elections system is the ‘Gold Standard,’ League of Women voters chief says
DENVER | For 102 years, the League Of Women Voters has helped Americans understand how they can cast their vote in elections. The nonpartisan organization has never endorsed a political party or candidate, providing a valuable resource for voters of all political persuasions. The Colorado News Collaborative is speaking with...
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
Colorado election conspiracies cloud vote as mail ballots arrive
Just as mail ballots go to Colorado voters, the FBI and local election officials are issuing warnings about unprecedented efforts to disrupt the 2022 midterm elections and spread misinformation about the security of the vote. Threat level: The FBI and Homeland Security analysts identified Colorado as one of the top...
Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, clashed on a host of issues including inflation, the state budget, housing policy and public safety on Thursday night in Denver in their second debate, held just days before ballots go out to state voters. Throughout the fast-paced, hourlong...
CALDARA | Ganahl’s bull feces vs. Polis’ unicorn feces
There are two major party candidates running for governor. Both want to gradually eliminate Colorado’s income tax. They want the same outcome but by differing means. So why is it that one candidate is being lampooned for it and no one is talking about the other candidate’s plan at all? Heidi Ganahl put out a...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
DENVER | There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition FF: Cutting tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
DENVER | Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years...
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
Uncompahgre Band of the Ute Tribe responds to Camp Hale National Monument designation
COLORADO, USA — Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range are now a national monument. Wednesday, President Joe Biden made that designation. Thursday, the Uncompahgre Band of the Ute Tribe, located in Utah, said the designation is "an unlawful act of genocide." "I noticed you have representation from the other...
Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado
Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit."We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0