Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix
“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”).
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
‘House Party,’ From Producer LeBron James, Reimagines 1990 Original With New Story and Celebrity Cameos – Film News in Brief
Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official red band trailer for the film “House Party,” a raunchy, genre-bending comedy adventure co-produced by basketball legend LeBron James. Starring actors Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the trailer gives glimpses at some of the hilarity and mayhem to come in the upcoming...
A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand and One,’ Starring Teyana Taylor, Sets 2023 Release Date
Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell in her feature-length directorial debut, the film centers on unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. As the film’s official description explains, the story follows mother and son “holding onto their secret and each other,” as they “set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.”
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix show WILL air in December
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly-anticipated Netflix docu-series is still set to premiere this year — and is being slated for a December release, multiple sources tell Page Six. A Deadline report Monday claimed that the show was being pushed back until 2023 amid a backlash over the upcoming season of Netflix hit “The Crown.” “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the outlet. But despite everything, we’re told that the show will go on — and any issues surrounding the doc had nothing to do with the fifth season of “The Crown.” As...
Why a New York restaurateur has called it quits on 'abusive customer' James Corden
'The Late Late Show' host James Corden has been accused of 'nasty behavior' toward staff at New York's Balthazar. The restaurant's owner had enough.
Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer
When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’”
