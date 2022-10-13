ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Mother suspected of killing 2-month-old daughter,

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge today. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Infant Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Arrested on Murder Charge

A 35-year-old mother has been arrested on a murder charge after her 2-month-old daughter was found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning, San Diego police said. Police were alerted to the possible death at the IMT Mission Valley apartments at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find...
NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

New CalFresh program helps offer up to $100 of fresh food

The "Más Fresco" program is open to CalFresh recipients 18 years and older, with the goal of promoting more consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. The program, which also includes ongoing discounts and promos on fresh foods, is a partnership among Northgate Markets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and UC San Diego Health.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diegan who funded ISIS efforts to be sentenced Monday, Oct. 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A former San Diego resident who helped fund the travel of North Americans who fought overseas for ISIS was slated to be sentenced today to a federal prison term. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 37, pleaded guilty last year to federal charges stemming from his financial assistance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Real News Network

San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID

Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Nonprofit helping abandoned children south of the border

SAN DIEGO — This Hispanic Heritage month, we’re highlighting a non-profit organization that helps provides basic life-saving services for abandoned children south of the border. Corazon de Vida not only helps transform the lives of so many children and young adults, but their work is felt across both...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The San Diego Police Department said a...
SAN DIEGO, CA

