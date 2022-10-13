Read full article on original website
One-Time San Diego Resident Linked to ISIS Set to Be Sentenced for Terrorism Charges
A former San Diego resident who pleaded guilty to federal charges for providing money and other resources to support terrorist activities in Syria is expected to be sentenced Monday. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi admitted in San Diego federal court in December that he wired funds for the purpose of taking part...
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Hundreds of students at a San Diego high school call out amid flu outbreak
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the flu season is off to an early start, with a rash of flu-like cases reported in Texas, parts of the southeast, New York City and Washington, D.C. One San Diego high school seemingly has a flu outbreak, causing 1,400 students to be absent.
kusi.com
Mother suspected of killing 2-month-old daughter,
NBC San Diego
Infant Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Arrested on Murder Charge
Baby found dead at apartment; mother arrested
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
KPBS
State health officials now involved in outbreak at local schools
Man shot dead on Del Cerro road
San Diego police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Adam T. Sharki.
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
foxla.com
New CalFresh program helps offer up to $100 of fresh food
The "Más Fresco" program is open to CalFresh recipients 18 years and older, with the goal of promoting more consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. The program, which also includes ongoing discounts and promos on fresh foods, is a partnership among Northgate Markets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and UC San Diego Health.
kusi.com
San Diegan who funded ISIS efforts to be sentenced Monday, Oct. 17
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
Real News Network
San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID
Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Nonprofit helping abandoned children south of the border
SAN DIEGO — This Hispanic Heritage month, we’re highlighting a non-profit organization that helps provides basic life-saving services for abandoned children south of the border. Corazon de Vida not only helps transform the lives of so many children and young adults, but their work is felt across both...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The San Diego Police Department said a...
