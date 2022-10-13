Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to big Rob Gronkowski news
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, but that hasn’t stopped all sorts of speculation that the former star could be looking to unretire, even though he’s continually insisted that he’s done playing. But his latest career move may have finally put all that speculation to rest.
Aaron Rodgers gets honest about Packers trade options
It’s been obvious to anybody watching the Green Bay Packers this season that the team is struggling offensively in the passing game, and that was extremely evident on Sunday afternoon during the team’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. In the shocking loss, Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love...
Tom Brady & Gisele handling divorce very differently
As star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen undergo what looks to be a very public divorce with many speculating on the many potential reasons for their split, the two spent their weekends in two very different ways. Brady spent his weekend on the football field as...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL world reacts to Panthers massive Christian McCaffrey move
Do-it-all star running back Christian McCaffrey has been with the Carolina Panthers since the team drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But it looks like the former All-Pro could be on the move if the team can get the right deal. According to...
NFL world reacts to Dolphins massive quarterback decision
A little over two weeks after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a traumatic head injury during a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the star quarterback has officially cleared concussion protocol. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to start on Sunday. According to NFL insider Adam...
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
NFL makes decision on Davante Adams
The NFL has decided to wait on disciplinary action against Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. Last week after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams pushed a photographer down. The victim decided to file charges against Adams and the case is expected to go to court in November....
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Ex-Yankees, Mets coach getting ‘buzz’ as potential manager candidate
Kevin Long might not be long for the Phillies. The Philadelphia hitting coach, who’s getting ready to face the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, could be moving on following the season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand: “There’s buzz...
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Fans go meme crazy as QB Mitch Trubisky sparks Steelers win
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was pressed into action Sunday after starter Kenny Pickett went down with an injury, and Twitter immediately went wild with memes. The crazy memes stopped, however, as Trubisky looked very sharp in leading the Steelers to a 20-18 upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett...
Eli Manning wants to be NFL owner but isn’t sure Giants are ‘right fit,’ report says
Is Eli Manning ready to walk away from the New York Giants?. That might be the case based on a report by Front Office Sports which indicates the two-time Super Bowl MVP is intrigued by the idea of becoming an NFL owner. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be...
NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ historic 6-0 start
The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They left the same way. This division rivalry game loomed large in what’s been a strong NFC East. And as they’ve done all year, the Eagles proved that they are among the elite teams in the NFL.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s quarterback controversy quote
The New England Patriots entered the season with Mac Jones as their clear-cut starting quarterback after he led the team to 10 wins and an appearance in the postseason as just a rookie. But with Jones struggling to start the season this year and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to back-to-back wins with Jones injured, many are wondering if there could be a quarterback controversy in New England.
