Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 fires in 3 days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department reported eight structure fires and eight vehicle rollover accidents, in the span of three days, viaTwitter. The structure fires included multiple displaced residents and one fatality. Multiple injuries in the vehicle accidents, one rollover crash had a fatality. A 2.5-story fire had multiple people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 Milwaukee fires, 4 crashes in 3 days for MFD
MILWAUKEE - It was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee Fire Department, responding to eight fires and four crashes Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16. Two of the incidents were fatal. MFD said on social media on Sunday evening, they responded to a fire at a home near 6th and Chambers....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
CBS 58
Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
One killed in house fire near 76th and Brown Deer
The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Friday afternoon. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near 76th and Brown Deer Road.
WISN
6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police, fire departments investigating arson, shots fired incident
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired and an apartment unit was set on fire Saturday night. Police say calls began coming in around 8:53 p.m. reporting shots fired into a building near 40th and West Florist Avenue. Several shots were fired...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim. Police described the victim as "unrecognizable."
CBS 58
Man shot late Saturday night near 25th & Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 25th and Rogers Streets that took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to officials the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the...
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
WISN
Two teenagers shot, one in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting near 65th and Congress Street. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and sent to the hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. Milwaukee police have not released additional details and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
Comments / 0