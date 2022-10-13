Abortion services on the rise in western Pennsylvania as neighboring states shut off access 02:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More women than ever from out of state are coming to this region for abortion services, says Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's happening as neighboring states restrict access to abortion.

With states to the west and south of Pennsylvania restricting almost all abortions, a growing number of women are coming to Pittsburgh, where abortion is still generally available.

"We've seen an increase in patients from surrounding states. We've seen an increase in phone calls," says Sara Dixon, spokesperson for the Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. "With the ban in West Virginia and throughout our country, these extreme laws that are stripping the freedom of individuals to govern their own bodies, we are only seeing an increase in western Pennsylvania."

Dixon could not quantify the specific increase but said it was ongoing.

"With these new extreme bans on abortion that we've seen in our surrounding states, the number of people seeking care in Pennsylvania will further increase," says Dixon.

While states to the east like New York, New Jersey, and Maryland offer abortion services, those south and west of Pittsburgh either restrict or prohibit abortion services. And even in this region, services are limited, says Dixon.

"There are two abortion clinics in western Pennsylvania, and then there is nothing until you reach Harrisburg," Dixon said. "The majority of abortion clinics are in the eastern half of Pennsylvania."

Planned Parenthood has stepped in to help out-of-state women by adding staff in Pittsburgh, says Dixon.

"At Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, we've been increasing our staff to serve patients, and despite the strain this has put on our center, our staff has continued to do all that they can to see that our patients get all the care that they need and deserve," Dixon said.

While abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, there is a 24-hour waiting period so out-of-state women need help with housing and, of course, transportation.

"We are fortunate in that we have seen an overflowing amount of volunteer support and outreach for people seeking abortion care in Pennsylvania," says Dixon.

The increase in abortion services locally brought a quick response from Maria Gallagher with the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

"It's very troubling when we hear about an increase in abortion because we know abortion is the taking of an innocent human life, unrepeatable life, and we know that abortion fails women," says Gallagher.

Gallagher says she's not surprised by the increase in abortion in this state.

"I don't think I'm surprised by this because we know the abortion industry is trying to expand access in Pennsylvania. We've known that for a long time," Gallagher said.

Gallagher says the state needs to do more to support alternatives to abortion.

"We have a state-assisted pregnancy and parenting support program which funds pregnancy centers, maternity homes, and adoption agencies throughout the Commonwealth. We need to increase services at those agencies so we can reach out to more women with life-affirming support," says Gallagher.

Planned Parenthood says it's simply responding to the needs of women who cannot get help in their home states.

Of course, both anti-abortion and pro-abortion advocates acknowledge that the future of abortion services in Pennsylvania will depend on the lawmakers we elect on Nov. 8.