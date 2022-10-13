Read full article on original website
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline
The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs
We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors
Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
Bleacher Report
Report: Robbie Anderson Traded to Cardinals from Panthers for Multiple Draft Picks
Just one day after Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was seen arguing with coaches and was kicked off the sidelines by head coach Steve Wilkes, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Anderson was traded for a 2024 sixth round draft pick and a 2025 seventh round...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Loss to Bills Will Be 'Good to Learn From'
Patrick Mahomes tried to remain positive following the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. "It’ll be good to learn from," the Chiefs star told reporters. "But right now it stinks for sure." He added he's hopeful of seeing the Bills again down the line:
Bleacher Report
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
Bleacher Report
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Bleacher Report
Roster Moves Struggling NFL Teams Need To Make Right Now
For some teams, the 2022 NFL season hasn't been much fun. The good news is that there are still opportunities for teams to improve their rosters. The free-agent market has a few interesting players who have yet to find NFL homes this season, and the NFL trade rumor mill is starting to heat up.
Bleacher Report
Report: Marquise Brown Possibly out for Season with Injury; Will Get Further Testing
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is due to undergo additional testing on a foot injury he suffered in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The early fear is that Brown could be lost for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The Cardinals...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches Who Could be Next After Matt Rhule Firing
We're just over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, but we've already had our first head coach firing. The Carolina Panthers' decision to show Matt Rhule the door Monday kicked off this season's edition of the coaching carousel early. Rhule's struggles started much earlier than this...
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know
The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
Sullivan: As Bills fans dream of 16-1, AFC East looks tougher than anticipated
The Bills left no question on Sunday that they’re the team to beat in the NFL. Given a bye week to contemplate the possibilities, I imagine fans are having visions of them winning 14-15 games, or even running the table. You can’t rule anything out with this remarkable team, which is the only 5-1 team […]
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: Sean Payton 'Really Wants' Head Coach Job with Justin Herbert, Chargers
If Brandon Staley is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 season, the franchise could land one of the best coaches in football as his replacement. A longtime NFL personnel executive told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Chargers:
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs
Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nathaniel Hackett's Job Security as Broncos Head Coach Questioned Around NFL
Numerous NFL executives expressed pessimism about the tenure of Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has gotten off to a disappointing 2-3 start in his first year at the helm. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post spoke with a few anonymous sources, who cast doubt over whether Hackett...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Offense Called Out for 'Lack of Urgency' in Loss to Falcons
The fourth quarter continues to be an issue for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as his team fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons. In this case, it wasn't that San Francisco failed to protect a lead. Instead, the Niners weren't exactly in a hurry to overturn a two-score deficit in the final frame.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants
Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
