NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline

The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors

Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash

Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Roster Moves Struggling NFL Teams Need To Make Right Now

For some teams, the 2022 NFL season hasn't been much fun. The good news is that there are still opportunities for teams to improve their rosters. The free-agent market has a few interesting players who have yet to find NFL homes this season, and the NFL trade rumor mill is starting to heat up.
NFL Coaches Who Could be Next After Matt Rhule Firing

We're just over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, but we've already had our first head coach firing. The Carolina Panthers' decision to show Matt Rhule the door Monday kicked off this season's edition of the coaching carousel early. Rhule's struggles started much earlier than this...
Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know

The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
NFL Exec: Sean Payton 'Really Wants' Head Coach Job with Justin Herbert, Chargers

If Brandon Staley is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 season, the franchise could land one of the best coaches in football as his replacement. A longtime NFL personnel executive told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Chargers:
3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Win vs. Chiefs

Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wasn't the sort of shootout we saw in last year's playoffs, but it was exactly the sort of hard-fought, back-and-forth battle fans might have expected from two legitimate title contenders. Buffalo went top after a late Josh Allen touchdown passes...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants

Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
