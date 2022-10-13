ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Honduran congressman gets 30 years in drug conspiracy

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A federal judge in New York sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that prosecutors said imported more than 30 tons of cocaine into the U.S.

Fredy Renan Najera Montoya had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to import cocaine and a weapons offense. In addition to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, the 46-year-old Najera was ordered to forfeit $39 million and pay a $10 million fine.

An email message was left Thursday with an attorney representing Najera.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Najera helped distribute more than 30 tons of cocaine from the region of Honduras that he represented in his government role between 2008 and 2015. That included building clandestine airstrips in Honduras that received cocaine shipments from Venezuela and facilitating the movement of the drug to the western part of Honduras to be transported to the U.S., according to prosecutors.

Security forces protecting the drug ring used military-grade weapons including rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and Najera cultivated relationships with members of the Honduran National Police and military to help traffickers avoid arrest, prosecutors said.

They said he also allegedly introduced members of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel to Honduran officials to provide the cartel with access to the shipping hub in Puerto Cortés, Honduras.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Former Toledo councilman in federal bribery case to use govt. funds to hire jury consultant

Despite prosecution opposition, a judge is allowing a former Toledo city councilman to use government funding to retain a jury consultant in the case in which she and three others are accused of conspiracy and extortion. In an order accepting the motion on Monday for Yvonne Harper, Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo said that he had never before granted this type of request, but that the case was unique enough to merit it. Typically, jury consultants are paid for out of the defendant’s own pocket. Rarely does taxpayer money cover that level of expert assistance. “I note that in...
TOLEDO, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
99K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy