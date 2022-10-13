ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NFL
Outsider.com

Marshawn Lynch Reveals Shocking Revelation About Russell Wilson

Having spent four years together with the Seattle Seahawks, you would think that if Marshawn Lynch wanted to reach out to Russell Wilson, it would be an easy process. But as we have come to learn, it isn’t as simple as you think. Lynch, the retired NFL running back, appeared this week on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” and talked about the struggles that Wilson has faced during his first season with the Denver Broncos. Lynch and Sherman both revealed that in order to speak with Wilson, you have to go through his manager since Wilson doesn’t give out his number.
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Rips Into Offensive Line After Embarrassing First Half Performance: VIDEO

When Tom Brady decided to unretire and return for a 23rd NFL season, he probably didn’t expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line to be an issue. And for the most part, it hasn’t been. Brady has been pressured less than any quarterback this season. But during the first half of Tampa Bay’s Week 6 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it became a problem. Brady was pressured often, sacked once, and even fumbled once forcing receiver Chris Godwin to recover. After another drive stalled late in the second quarter, Brady’s frustration reached a boiling point.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled 15 Hours by Van to Play Against the Chiefs

Buffalo Bills (5-1) safety Jordan Poyer was fired up to play in his team’s Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) on Sunday. So much so, that the 2021 All-Pro selection took an unorthodox trip from Buffalo to Kansas City, just to be able to suit up. Poyer, dealing with “resolving pneumothorax,” or a collapsed lung, was not medically cleared to fly. Per ESPN, doctors were not comfortable with the air pressure that comes with flying as Poyer recovers from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Antonio Dennard, Former NFL CB, Dead at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. He was 32. Per TMZ, Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. early Sunday morning. Dennard was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Dennard’s death has been ruled a homicide and police are currently investigating. An autopsy for Dennard is scheduled for Tuesday.
NFL
Outsider.com

Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Would Never Coach in NFL

Deion Sanders has provided a spark and then some to the Jackson State Tigers since he took over as the team’s head football coach in 2020. Sanders has turned the HBCU into a powerhouse within the SWAC, going 20-5 over two plus seasons at the helm. Naturally, a step up in the coaching ranks makes sense. Sanders is currently rumored to be a candidate for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coaching vacancy. But a step up to the NFL? Forget about it, Sanders says.
JACKSON, MS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
63K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy