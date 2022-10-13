Having spent four years together with the Seattle Seahawks, you would think that if Marshawn Lynch wanted to reach out to Russell Wilson, it would be an easy process. But as we have come to learn, it isn’t as simple as you think. Lynch, the retired NFL running back, appeared this week on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” and talked about the struggles that Wilson has faced during his first season with the Denver Broncos. Lynch and Sherman both revealed that in order to speak with Wilson, you have to go through his manager since Wilson doesn’t give out his number.

1 DAY AGO