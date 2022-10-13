Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Hit With Huge Fine for Kicking Falcons’ Player on Unnecessary Roughness Play
It seems that Tom Brady is in a little bit of trouble with the NFL. He has been fined thousands of dollars after kicking Falcons player Grady Jarrett. This play was the very same play that Jarrett earned an unnecessary roughness penalty after sacking Brady on Sunday. Fans were quick...
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game
Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
Deion Sanders Catches Heat for ‘Unnecessarily’ Embarrassing Reporter During Interview: WATCH
College football fans tend to gravitate towards Deion Sanders’ fun, open and brutally honest personality. This time, though, the Jackson State head coach is receiving a lot of flak for a recent interaction with a reporter. This week, “Coach Prime” sat down for an in-house interview with Rob Jay,...
Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother, Taulia, Carted Off Field During Maryland-Indiana Game
This has been a rough year for the Tagovailoa family. Just a few weeks ago, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, which forced him to leave a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher. Saturday, his younger brother, Taulia, had to be carted off the field during Maryland’s Big Ten clash with Indiana.
Sauce Gardner Savagely Trolls Packers Fans Following Jets’ Win at Lambeau Field
Sauce Gardner might become Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay. Not only did the New York Jets rookie help lead his team to a win over the Packers Sunday, he rubbed salt into the open wound after the game. Gardner got a little “cheesy” following the Jets’ 27-10 victory...
OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year
OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
Marshawn Lynch Reveals Shocking Revelation About Russell Wilson
Having spent four years together with the Seattle Seahawks, you would think that if Marshawn Lynch wanted to reach out to Russell Wilson, it would be an easy process. But as we have come to learn, it isn’t as simple as you think. Lynch, the retired NFL running back, appeared this week on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” and talked about the struggles that Wilson has faced during his first season with the Denver Broncos. Lynch and Sherman both revealed that in order to speak with Wilson, you have to go through his manager since Wilson doesn’t give out his number.
WATCH: Nick Saban Absolutely Melts Down During Alabama’s Rough Start vs. Tennessee
Nick Saban is a perfectionist. When things aren’t going well, the Alabama head coach has… The post WATCH: Nick Saban Absolutely Melts Down During Alabama’s Rough Start vs. Tennessee appeared first on Outsider.
Former Notre Dame Football Player Declared ‘Missing and Endangered’
According to authorities, Ethan Johnson, a former football player at Notre Dame, has been declared missing and endangered. Both the Vancouver and Wahington police have announced that Johnson, who also suffered a traumatic brain injury, is missing. “Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and...
Tom Brady Rips Into Offensive Line After Embarrassing First Half Performance: VIDEO
When Tom Brady decided to unretire and return for a 23rd NFL season, he probably didn’t expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line to be an issue. And for the most part, it hasn’t been. Brady has been pressured less than any quarterback this season. But during the first half of Tampa Bay’s Week 6 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it became a problem. Brady was pressured often, sacked once, and even fumbled once forcing receiver Chris Godwin to recover. After another drive stalled late in the second quarter, Brady’s frustration reached a boiling point.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Exits Game vs. Buccaneers After Taking Huge Hit
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday’s Week 6 home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missing several key starters. Now just past the halfway mark, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is on the shelf. Pickett, making his second-career start, exited the game during the third quarter after taking a huge hit...
Tom Brady Voices Major Concerns About Bucs After Ugly Loss to Steelers
Following a tough 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady… The post Tom Brady Voices Major Concerns About Bucs After Ugly Loss to Steelers appeared first on Outsider.
Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Puts NFL on Blast By Hitting ‘Reply All’ to Officiating Email
Mike Vrabel has decided that enough is enough. In a very passive-aggressive manner, the Tennessee… The post Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Puts NFL on Blast By Hitting ‘Reply All’ to Officiating Email appeared first on Outsider.
Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled 15 Hours by Van to Play Against the Chiefs
Buffalo Bills (5-1) safety Jordan Poyer was fired up to play in his team’s Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) on Sunday. So much so, that the 2021 All-Pro selection took an unorthodox trip from Buffalo to Kansas City, just to be able to suit up. Poyer, dealing with “resolving pneumothorax,” or a collapsed lung, was not medically cleared to fly. Per ESPN, doctors were not comfortable with the air pressure that comes with flying as Poyer recovers from the injury.
Antonio Dennard, Former NFL CB, Dead at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. He was 32. Per TMZ, Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. early Sunday morning. Dennard was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Dennard’s death has been ruled a homicide and police are currently investigating. An autopsy for Dennard is scheduled for Tuesday.
WATCH: Bill Belichick Hilariously Shuns Rookie Who Attempts to Present Head Coach with Game Ball
Some breaking news to report out of the NFL: Bill Belichick is a no-nonsense guy.… The post WATCH: Bill Belichick Hilariously Shuns Rookie Who Attempts to Present Head Coach with Game Ball appeared first on Outsider.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Slams Players After Tough Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
After a third disappointing loss in the last four weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles slammed his team during Sunday’s postgame press conference. While speaking to reporters, the 58-year-old criticized his players saying they’re “living off” of the team’s Super Bowl win from two seasons ago.
Social Media Sounds Off on Tom Brady’s Sideline Outburst vs. Steelers
If you tuned in to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ (3-3) 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) Sunday, then you saw a Tom Brady-led offense that hardly resembled the one that averaged over 30 points per game last season. Tampa Bay struggled, especially in the red zone, where...
WATCH: Referee Goes Into Stands to Confront Marching Band During Air Force-UNLV Game
Typically, college football officials are way more concerned with what happens on the field rather than what occurs in the stands. Those rules went out the window during Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, though. In the third quarter of the game between the Falcons and Rebels,...
Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Would Never Coach in NFL
Deion Sanders has provided a spark and then some to the Jackson State Tigers since he took over as the team’s head football coach in 2020. Sanders has turned the HBCU into a powerhouse within the SWAC, going 20-5 over two plus seasons at the helm. Naturally, a step up in the coaching ranks makes sense. Sanders is currently rumored to be a candidate for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coaching vacancy. But a step up to the NFL? Forget about it, Sanders says.
