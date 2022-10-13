Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th
SNEX - Free Report) : This New York City-based company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX...
Zacks.com
Babcock (BW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
BW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this power generation equipment company have returned -20.5% over the past...
Zacks.com
Will Teradyne (TER) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
TER - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 9.39%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
COP - Free Report) closed at $118.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up
The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations. While P/E enjoys great...
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Zacks.com
Can Genuine Parts (GPC) Maintain its Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings?
GPC - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.03 and $5.39 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’...
Zacks.com
CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
CSX (. CSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.31, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know
WYNN - Free Report) closed at $56.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had...
Zacks.com
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know
LULU - Free Report) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel...
Zacks.com
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
UFP Industries (. UFPI - Free Report) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
RWJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $775.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Transportation Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love JD.com, Inc. (JD)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BP (BP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
