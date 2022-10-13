ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
STOCKS
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th

SNEX - Free Report) : This New York City-based company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX...
STOCKS
Babcock (BW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

BW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this power generation equipment company have returned -20.5% over the past...
STOCKS
Will Teradyne (TER) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

TER - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 9.39%, on average, in the last two quarters.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

COP - Free Report) closed at $118.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations. While P/E enjoys great...
STOCKS
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
STOCKS
Can Genuine Parts (GPC) Maintain its Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings?

GPC - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.03 and $5.39 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’...
MARKETS
CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

CSX (. CSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.31, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today,...
STOCKS
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

WYNN - Free Report) closed at $56.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had...
STOCKS
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
STOCKS
Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

SNCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of...
STOCKS
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

LULU - Free Report) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel...
MARKETS
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares...
STOCKS
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (. UFPI - Free Report) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
MARKETS
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

RWJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $775.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
STOCKS
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love JD.com, Inc. (JD)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
STOCKS
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BP (BP) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
