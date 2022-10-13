Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Muscadine Bloodline concert announced in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Muscadine Bloodline will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this winter. The duo will be playing at The District on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October...
KELOLAND TV
Journey concert announced for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legendary rock band Journey’s 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring. According to a press release, the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 starts on February 4. The band will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24. The...
KELOLAND TV
Eye On KELOLAND: Jobs for America’s Graduates at Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What the future holds after high school is a big unknown for many students. A national program in its second year in the Sioux Falls School District aims to help kids figure that out. Roosevelt sophomore Tayhana First In Trouble joined JAG, or Jobs...
KELOLAND TV
Siblings raise $7,000 in pumpkin fundraiser for Make-A-Wish
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to the story of the young Sioux Falls pumpkin sales staff raising money for charity. The three Koch children, Leo, Faye and Ivy, raised $5,585 in sales that they donated to Make A Wish in memory of their late uncle.
KELOLAND TV
Southeast Tech collecting items for students in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As increased prices take a toll on our wallets, one Sioux Falls college campus organization is hoping to ease that pressure for students with an annual collection drive. You’ll find laundry baskets throughout different buildings on campus at Southeast Tech. It’s for the...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 15th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
KELOLAND TV
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season. Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver...
KELOLAND TV
Vendors preparing for KELOLAND Art and Craft Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend. 46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event. Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors...
KELOLAND TV
Jefferson High School band program making big strides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson High School here in Sioux Falls has been working to build up its marching band program since the school was built. Jefferson’s High School marching band has made some big steps since it began two years ago. “It’s not only developing the...
KELOLAND TV
Hunting crowd includes ringneck rookies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first waves of hunters are settling into their South Dakota surroundings Friday night ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. Hunters from across the United States arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday with high hopes of success in the fields. The hunters have come a long way to bag birds, some for the very first time.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
KELOLAND TV
Denny Sanford Premier Center’s 4th Annual Yogafest
Chances are you’ve heard the terms, “Downward Dog”, “Tree Pose” and “Child’s Pose” before. Maybe you’ve even tried mastering them a time or two in a Yoga Class? More than 90% of people who come to yoga do so for physical exercise, improved health, or stress management. But the people who stay with yoga often change their reason why after they get deeper into their yoga practice. Yogis, Heather Wilde and Carly Reinders, who are with the Wellness Collective in Sioux Falls. And Doria Drost, who is the Director of Marketing at the Denny Sanford Premier Center stopped by the studio to tell us about the 4th Annual YogaFest which is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday, November 5th.
KELOLAND TV
Record lows possible tonight; Much warmer later this week
It was a chilly Sunday across KELOLAND, but today’s weather will be much colder by comparison. Highs reached 50 in several areas, including Sioux Falls. A north or northwest wind will continue today, with the strongest winds located across Minnesota. Futurecast shows the chilly temperatures today, with 30s for...
KELOLAND TV
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal roll-over crash; How much hunters spend during pheasant season; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in South Dakota this weekend to hear from Native Americans about abuses that took place at government-backed boarding schools.
KELOLAND TV
Local farm turns haunted for the spooky season
WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — It’s spooky season in KELOLAND and one local farm is your destination for a good scare. From haunted trails to seeing horror movies come to life in the hayloft, you can experience all the scream-inducing attractions at a haunted farm just a few miles south of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to structure fire in Tea Monday
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Tea Monday morning. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. The fire was reported on Thomas Ave in Tea, just west of I-29 at the Tea exit. KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek spoke with the owner of Kokenge...
KELOLAND TV
Amazon’s Sioux Falls Fulfilment center is hiring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls began shipping and receiving products last week. They currently have 80 employees, but they need 1,500. The Sioux Falls facility Amazon called FSD 1 stocks 54,000 products, all under 18 inches in size. Right now, less than...
