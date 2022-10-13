Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
kbsi23.com
48th Annual Fort Massac Encampment
METROPOLIS, Ill (KBSI) – This weekend was a blast from the past with 1800 histories everywhere with war and band re-enactments. It gives business owners like Darrell Sheldon a chance to show off the work he creates and gives the community a history lesson as well. “We’re a business,...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missori
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
lutheranmuseum.com
Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg
I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
kbsi23.com
Jason Klaus sworn in as new Perry County sheriff
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Perry County, Missouri officially has a new sheriff. The Perry County Commission appointed Detective Jason Klaus as the new Perry County sheriff in Thursday’s regular session meeting. Klaus was sworn in immediately following the commission’s unanimous decision. Former Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf...
kbsi23.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Marble Hill
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KBSI) – Friends and family celebrated the 100th birthday of a woman in Marble Hill on Thursday. Several people gathered at the Tri-City Senior Citizen’s Nutrition Center to celebrate Janice’s long life. Some of Janice’s words of wisdom…. Life is a joy, but...
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
kbsi23.com
BBB: Text scams warning
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Scammers are looking for ways to attack. Better Business Bureau Regional Director Whitney Quick warns of this week’s scams to look out for. “So, this is an impersonator scam what typically happens is you’ll get a text message and it may say mom or dad on it and what happens in this text message is they’re saying something along the lines of hey I’m at the grocery store I ran out of money or my cards, not parking can you wire me 150 bucks I’ll pay back whenever I get home and then what happens is that turns out to not be your bomb and this is an impersonator scam,” said Quick.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
lutheranmuseum.com
Frohna Machine Shop – Perryville Parts Guy
Oscar Christian Kassel was born on this day 125 years ago. It is his story that I will attempt to tell today. Oscar was the son of Christian and Sulamith (Hopfer) Kassel, born on October 13, 1897. That already puts him a rather large group. Our German Family Tree lists 15 children born to Christian and Sulamith. Oscar was #8, the child right in the middle of the birth order in this large family. Back in 2017, I wrote a post about Oscar’s parents titled, Kids from a Kassel. Oscar, like all of the Kassel kids, was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. His baptism record from that congregation’s books is pictured here.
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
westkentuckystar.com
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff Police Department appoints new police chief
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Poplar Bluff has appointed Mike McClain as police chief of the City of Poplar Bluff Police Department, effective August 14, 2022. The city says McClain was first hired as a patrolman with the Poplar Bluff Police Department in March 1995 and has held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau homicide prompts Major Case Squad response
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau at about 5:52 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15. Contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department if you have any information. 573-335-6621 (business line) 573-339-6313 (anonymous line)
Comments / 0