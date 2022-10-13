CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Scammers are looking for ways to attack. Better Business Bureau Regional Director Whitney Quick warns of this week’s scams to look out for. “So, this is an impersonator scam what typically happens is you’ll get a text message and it may say mom or dad on it and what happens in this text message is they’re saying something along the lines of hey I’m at the grocery store I ran out of money or my cards, not parking can you wire me 150 bucks I’ll pay back whenever I get home and then what happens is that turns out to not be your bomb and this is an impersonator scam,” said Quick.

