Fourteen per cent decrease in live births in Europe nine months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and first lockdowns

MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine also completed a prisoner swap Monday, according to Denis Pushilin, head of Ukraine’s breakaway region of Donetsk that was annexed illegally by Russia. Denis Pushilin said Monday that each side was supposed to release 110 prisoners but his side handed over only 108 Ukrainian prisoners — all women — because two said they wanted to stay in Russia. He said Ukraine released 110 prisoners. The Russian Defense Ministry said those 110 Russian citizens included 72 seamen from commercial vessels who had been held since February. It said the Russian side handed over 108 Ukrainian servicewomen. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, posted photos and a video of a large group of women on Telegram on Monday, saying it was “the first all-female exchange” for Ukraine. According to Yermak, servicewomen and civilians were among those released; some of them had been captured by Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine long before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February.

POLITICS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO