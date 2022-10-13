Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
KKTV
Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.
Minor jaywalking hit by car on North Carefree Circ. & taken to hospital
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor was hit by a car while jaywalking and taken to the hospital Saturday evening on Oct. 15, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly after 5 p.m., a driver reported that their vehicle had struck a pedestrian on North Carefree Circle west of Academy. The driver requested medical […]
KKTV
Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
KKTV
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
KKTV
KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) - clipped version
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
KKTV
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
KKTV
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Man found dead along creek in Colorado identified, death considered suspicious
Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in Wednesday’s suspicious death. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police now say. Pueblo resident Ronald Thomas, 67, was found dead around 11:55 a.m. along Fountain Creek in Pueblo near the 100 block of...
KKTV
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
KKTV
Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders stopped a man allegedly seen shooting his gun near a soccer game Sunday afternoon. Police say when they pulled up to the scene at Springcrest Road and Voyager Parkway, they found several citizens holding the suspect down. Officers had been called out to the...
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
KKTV
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
Comments / 0