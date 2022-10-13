ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

tennismajors.com

Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes

Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
tennismajors.com

Top seed Rublev downs Thiem in Gijon to reach fourth final of 2022

Andrey Rublev ended the run of Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Gijon Open on Saturday. The Russian will play the winner of the match between American Sebastian Korda and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the final. A 4th final this season 👊@AndreyRublev97 has one eye...
tennismajors.com

Florence Open: Auger-Aliassime moves into final, beating ailing Musetti

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, won against Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 3 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final of the Florence Open at the Palazzo Wanny on Saturday evening. Musetti needed a medical time-out at 5-2 down in the first set due to an apparent abdominal injury.
tennismajors.com

Frenchman Rinderknech saves nine match points to reach semi-finals in Gijon

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech saved nine match points in the final-set tiebreak as he beat Roberto Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (16) on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Gijon Open. The world No 56 edged out his more experienced opponent after a three-hour, 15-minute epic. He’ll meet either former...
tennismajors.com

Improving Thiem storms into semi-finals in Gijon

Austrian Dominic Thiem continued his recent improvement as he beat Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the last four of the Gijon Open at the Palacio de Deportes on Friday. Thiem, ranked No 165, will play the winner of the match between Russian Andrey...
tennismajors.com

QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 men’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!

In winning the Australian Open title, Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams twice. Who were the other three?. Whose record did Novak Djokovic equal by winning his seventh Wimbledon title? (type the first name and the name, like : Novak Djokovic) Rafael Nadal extended...
tennismajors.com

Transylvania Open by Verdino: Qualifier Blinkova reaches first WTA final

Qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to her first WTA Tour final as she edged out Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Saturday. Blinkova, ranked No 138, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Xiyu Wang, the No 7 seed, and Italian Jasmine Paolini.
tennismajors.com

San Diego Open: Sabalenka through to quarter-finals

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American wildcard Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will play Croat qualifier Donna Vekic next. Stephens, ranked No 52, won against...
tennismajors.com

Keys upsets Kasatkina to score 250th career WTA win and set up Pegula clash

American Madison Keys scored her milestone 250th career WTA victory with a straight sets win over eighth seed Daria Kasatkina to set up an all-American quarter-final against fourth seed Jessica Pegula at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday. Keys overcame a slow start as she went down 4-0 but...
tennismajors.com

American Wolf beats Ymer in Florence to reach his first ATP Tour final

American J.J. Wolf reached his first ever final as beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in the Florence Open on Saturday afternoon. The 23-year=old Wolf, ranked No 75, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 3 seed, for the title.
tennismajors.com

Nadal voted as ideal boss in new Spanish survey

Rafael Nadal has been voted as the ideal boss in a survey of 4,917 Spaniards with 45 percent of the polled audience picking the 22-time Grand Slam champion as their top choice. The survey was carried out by InfoJobs on the occasion of International Bosses’ Day, on October 16.
tennismajors.com

Swiatek scores 63rd win of the season to reach San Diego final

World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominant season by beating American Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the final of the San Diego Open on Saturday. The Pole came from a set down to beat the fourth seeded Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Saturday night.
tennismajors.com

San Diego Open: Badosa books spot in quarter-finals, Collins next

Spaniard Paula Badosa, the second seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Badosa, ranked No 4, will face American Danielle Collins next. Chirico, ranked No 196, edged out Alison Riske-Amritraj (1-6,...
tennismajors.com

Collins upsets Badosa to reach San Diego semis; gets Vekic next

American Danielle Collins upset second seed Paula Badosa, of Spain, in straight sets on Friday night to reach the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre. The 28-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final in January, won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in exactly two hours. This was...
tennismajors.com

Welcome to a new Monfils! Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina become parents

There’s a new kid on the tennis block, literally!. Congratulations to Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who have become parents for the first time. In a message on social media, Elina Svitolina announced the arrival of their daughter, Skai Monfils. If ever a child is likely to have some...
