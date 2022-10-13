World No 1 Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record against American teen Coco Gauff to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA San Diego Open on Friday evening. In a rematch of their Roland-Garros final earlier this year, the Pole won the first eight games of the match before Gauff was able to get on the scoreboard.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO