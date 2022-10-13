Read full article on original website
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes
Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
Top seed Rublev downs Thiem in Gijon to reach fourth final of 2022
Andrey Rublev ended the run of Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Gijon Open on Saturday. The Russian will play the winner of the match between American Sebastian Korda and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the final. A 4th final this season 👊@AndreyRublev97 has one eye...
Florence Open: Auger-Aliassime moves into final, beating ailing Musetti
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, won against Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 3 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final of the Florence Open at the Palazzo Wanny on Saturday evening. Musetti needed a medical time-out at 5-2 down in the first set due to an apparent abdominal injury.
Frenchman Rinderknech saves nine match points to reach semi-finals in Gijon
Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech saved nine match points in the final-set tiebreak as he beat Roberto Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (16) on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Gijon Open. The world No 56 edged out his more experienced opponent after a three-hour, 15-minute epic. He’ll meet either former...
Improving Thiem storms into semi-finals in Gijon
Austrian Dominic Thiem continued his recent improvement as he beat Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the last four of the Gijon Open at the Palacio de Deportes on Friday. Thiem, ranked No 165, will play the winner of the match between Russian Andrey...
Gauff beats Andreescu to set up French Open final rematch against Swiatek in San Diego
American teen Coco Gauff took down one Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu, at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday and will face another, Iga Swiatek, in the quarter-finals on Friday in a rematch of this year’s Roland-Garros women’s final. Gauff, seeded No 6 this week, overcame Andreescu...
QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 men’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!
In winning the Australian Open title, Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams twice. Who were the other three?. Whose record did Novak Djokovic equal by winning his seventh Wimbledon title? (type the first name and the name, like : Novak Djokovic) Rafael Nadal extended...
Transylvania Open by Verdino: Qualifier Blinkova reaches first WTA final
Qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to her first WTA Tour final as she edged out Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Saturday. Blinkova, ranked No 138, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Xiyu Wang, the No 7 seed, and Italian Jasmine Paolini.
San Diego Open: Sabalenka through to quarter-finals
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American wildcard Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Sabalenka, ranked No 5, will play Croat qualifier Donna Vekic next. Stephens, ranked No 52, won against...
Swiatek maintains perfect record against Gauff, sets up Pegula clash in San Diego semis
World No 1 Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record against American teen Coco Gauff to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA San Diego Open on Friday evening. In a rematch of their Roland-Garros final earlier this year, the Pole won the first eight games of the match before Gauff was able to get on the scoreboard.
Vekic continues giant-killing run in San Diego; upsets Sabalenka after wins over Sakkari and Pliskova
Former world No 19 Donna Vekic continued her giant-killing spree through the WTA San Diego Open draw with a three-set win over third seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals on Friday. Vekic, who came through the qualifying draw, had already defeated fifth seed Maria Sakkari (7-6 (3), 6-1) and former...
Keys upsets Kasatkina to score 250th career WTA win and set up Pegula clash
American Madison Keys scored her milestone 250th career WTA victory with a straight sets win over eighth seed Daria Kasatkina to set up an all-American quarter-final against fourth seed Jessica Pegula at the WTA San Diego Open on Thursday. Keys overcame a slow start as she went down 4-0 but...
American Wolf beats Ymer in Florence to reach his first ATP Tour final
American J.J. Wolf reached his first ever final as beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in the Florence Open on Saturday afternoon. The 23-year=old Wolf, ranked No 75, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 3 seed, for the title.
Nadal voted as ideal boss in new Spanish survey
Rafael Nadal has been voted as the ideal boss in a survey of 4,917 Spaniards with 45 percent of the polled audience picking the 22-time Grand Slam champion as their top choice. The survey was carried out by InfoJobs on the occasion of International Bosses’ Day, on October 16.
Swiatek scores 63rd win of the season to reach San Diego final
World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominant season by beating American Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the final of the San Diego Open on Saturday. The Pole came from a set down to beat the fourth seeded Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Saturday night.
San Diego Open: Badosa books spot in quarter-finals, Collins next
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the second seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Badosa, ranked No 4, will face American Danielle Collins next. Chirico, ranked No 196, edged out Alison Riske-Amritraj (1-6,...
Ticketing, Draws, Nadal: Everything you always wanted to know about Roland-Garros 2023 (but never had time to find out)
The 2023 edition of Roland-Garros is scheduled to take place from May 28 to June 11, 2023. In 2022, Spain’s Rafael Nadal won his record-extending 14th Roland-Garros title with a straight-sets win over Norway’s Casper Ruud. On the women’s side, Poland’s Iga Swiatek won her second Roland-Garros title...
Italian Paolini fends off Wang Xiyu in Cluj to reach second career WTA final
Italian Jasmine Paolini defeated Chinese Xiyu Wang, the No 7 seed, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the final of the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Saturday. Paolini, ranked No 78, will face qualifier Anna Blinkova in her first final of 2022 and only the second final of her career. The...
Collins upsets Badosa to reach San Diego semis; gets Vekic next
American Danielle Collins upset second seed Paula Badosa, of Spain, in straight sets on Friday night to reach the semi-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre. The 28-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final in January, won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in exactly two hours. This was...
Welcome to a new Monfils! Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina become parents
There’s a new kid on the tennis block, literally!. Congratulations to Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who have become parents for the first time. In a message on social media, Elina Svitolina announced the arrival of their daughter, Skai Monfils. If ever a child is likely to have some...
