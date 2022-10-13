Colin Cowherd: “The Jets only had 14 first downs, they were 1 for 11 on 3rd down, they were 0 for the red zone, they had 99 yards passing, and they blew out Green Bay at Lambeau… I’ve been on this for years; somebody allowed Matt LaFleur into the VIP club and he’s never paid his dues. Beating the Lions and Bears twice a year and then thinking you won 13 games, when you won 9 and then faced the Lions and the Bears. What are they good at? What unit is overachieving? The answer is NONE. Aaron Rodgers, for a team that is desperate for leadership, continues to be treated like American football royalty. Like how we should treat Josh Allen, Brady, and Mahomes— that’s how we treat Aaron Rodgers, and yet the last two offseasons he’s been manifesting his ‘destiny’, wavering about retirement and the ‘meaning’ of life, and THIS is what it looks like. When you’re 'sort of' committed to football, THIS is what it looks like. Those guys on the Jets sideline were ALL IN, it looked like a college sideline, and then you get the [speaking in a snooty British accent] austere Matt LaFleur, and the emotionally remote Aaron Rodgers. It’s almost like they’re British on the sideline watching from above on the things that are disconnecting. I don’t know if the Jets are good but I can see how much they care. They didn’t spend the entire offseason wavering on retirement and manifesting their destiny with some ethereal word salad, whatever that stuff means. When I look at Green Bay I see a soft, divided under-achieving team dying for leadership. I’ve been saying this for years, Aaron Rodgers is a bailer, he’s not a baller. He’s great with the lead, he’s great when the sun is shining and the birds are chirping, but when it’s late, you trail, you’re getting hit, and things aren’t working… This franchise curls up in the sight of adversity. For the last three years they got away with it because they had the best quarterback-wide receiver tandem arguably in Aaron and Davante, so they always played with the lead. But now they trail a lot and Aaron’s data is not good when trailing. Now they need grit, toughness, and ingenuity, and I don’t think it’s in their DNA. They’re so desperate for leadership. They need a quarterback who talks about ‘WE’ and ‘US’ , not wavering on retirement. You’re looking at a completely disconnected franchise starving for leadership. It doesn’t sound like Aaron Rodgers is all in, and this is what it looks like.” (Full Segment Above)

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO