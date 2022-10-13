Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17
No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Mount Olive over West Morris- Boys soccer recap
Luc Thomas scored two times to lift Mount Olive to a 3-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Brandon Perez also scored for Mount Olive (8-7-1), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Kristian Dobbek made four saves in the win. West Morris fell to 4-8-2 with the loss. The N.J. High...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?
Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Pa. drought watch lifted for half of Lehigh Valley. N.J. drought watch continues.
Autumn rains have finally replenished groundwater enough to end Pennsylvania’s drought watch for 16 counties, including half of the Lehigh Valley. Twenty more are still asked to conserve water. Since Aug. 31, the state had asked residents in 36 eastern counties to conserve water following a dry summer. The...
Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
1 killed in dirt bike crash in Monmouth County
One person was killed when a Jeep and dirt bike crashed on Friday night, Monmouth County officials said. Clifford Walton, 40, of Aberdeen, was driving the Kawasaki dirt bike in the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said. Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Gov. Murphy initially snubs Giants, Jets, Yankees in congrats tweet to Eagles, Phillies
If you live in New Jersey, there’s a good chance you’re either a New York or Philadelphia sports fan. With the Giants, Jets, Eagles, Phillies and Yankees all winning over the weekend, most people in N.J. were pretty satisfied. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That...
N.J. reports 895 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Average for daily positive tests continues to drop.
New Jersey reported another 895 COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths on Monday as the average for daily positive test counts continued to drop. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.89, down from 0.90 the previous day, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled...
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Woman killed, 2 girls hurt after being hit by minivan in food pantry parking lot, cops say
A 46-year-old woman was killed and two girls injured Saturday morning after they were struck by a minivan making a K-turn in the parking lot of a church food pantry, officials said. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, of Lakewood, was sitting on the curb near Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when...
N.J. town nearing adult legal weed debut
Ascend Wellness is moving one step closer to launching adult weed sales in Fort Lee with an appearance before the township planning board on Monday. The meeting is to get final site plan approvals for the company’s location at 469 West Street, a former Staples store converted into a marijuana dispensary.
N.J. amusement park accidents reports plummeted this year, but there’s a catch
Despite some serious incidents at New Jersey amusement parks that drew significant attention, the overall number of accidents reported by ride operators to the state this year plummeted like the first drop on Kingda Ka. But there’s a catch. The state Department of Community Affairs, which inspects rides and...
Mom of Colonia H.S. students said she’s found evidence of toxic chemicals inside, outside school
The mother of two Colonia High students who believed not enough environmental testing was done in the aftermath of reports of a possible brain tumor cluster connected to the school told NJ Advance Media she has found evidence of highly toxic chemicals at Colonia through her own independent testing. The...
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
