Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center

PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Blacksburg Brew Do returns for its 13th year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Brew Do is returning this year, bigger and better than ever. The event will be held at the grounds of Historic Smithfield, on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to enter the grounds at noon. The event...
wfxrtv.com

Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Saint Francis service dogs to graduate this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday will be a big day for a group of very special pups. Five Saint Francis service dogs will graduate from their training program on Sunday and begin life with their new owners. The nonprofit, Saint Francis Service Dogs, trains these dogs to help children...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Christiansburg wins against Hidden Valley, 43-17

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Devils came into Spartan territory undefeated on Friday night hoping to hold their record steady. Grayson’s offensive line showed out on Friday night, taking an early lead, then executing with a win. The Grayson County Blue Devils took down the Giles Spartans 43-7.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County Emergency Management helps with Hurricane Ian relief

PULASKI, Va. – Emergency leaders in Pulaski County are helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Staff with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management held a donation drive to help with recovery efforts in Florida. They presented a $1500 check to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
COVINGTON, VA

