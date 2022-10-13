Read full article on original website
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby Hazlewood
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors
Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
WINKNEWS.com
Only workers allowed on Fort Myers Beach on Mondays, Tuesdays
Starting Monday, access to Fort Myers Beach will be restricted to workers at the beginning of each workweek, and it does not matter if residents with hurricane passes want to come and go. The leaders of Fort Myers Beach are determined to restore the town to the tourism hub it...
WINKNEWS.com
Tarpon Blue acquires Collier Enterprises in Naples
A Punta Gorda conglomerate recently acquired Collier Enterprises, a Naples-based real estate investment and development firm founded in 1976 by grandsons of Barron Gift Collier Sr., the namesake of Collier County. The Tarpon Blue Family of Companies, which owns and operates a variety of entities that focus on the acquisition...
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
WINKNEWS.com
Deep Down South BBQ handed out hot meals on Fort Myers Beach
Deep Down South BBQ was on Fort Myers Beach handing out hot meals on Sunday to anyone on the island. WINK News spoke with people who were standing in line for a meal and they said they are still processing Hurricane Ian and are just coming together. “Pretty much everybody...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
WINKNEWS.com
Seniors in Collier County facing challenges after Hurricane Ian
Seniors in Southwest Florida are facing their own specific challenges after Hurricane Ian. Many are on fixed incomes, living alone with no family in the area and disabled and now they have flooded homes or no home at all. WINK News talked to the Naples Senior Center CEO about the...
Mini therapy horses coming to Southwest Florida post Ian
Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures is brining mini therapy horses to Southwest Florida for those in need after Hurricane Ian.
cltampa.com
Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state
At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
After Ian: Updates for Friday, Oct. 14
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild their headquarters so they can get back to servicing the people on the island. The company has worked on the island for over 35 years and they aren’t letting Hurricane Ian run them away. They spent an entire...
luxury-houses.net
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents waiting on schools to reopen so they can return to work
While some schools reopen after Hurricane Ian, not everyone returned to school on Monday. Many kids are still at home, and it is putting a strain on working parents. A single mom who spoke to WINK News said she needs to work to feed her kids, but she doesn’t know where to take them during the day.
cltampa.com
Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone
Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
