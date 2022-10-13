ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors

Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tarpon Blue acquires Collier Enterprises in Naples

A Punta Gorda conglomerate recently acquired Collier Enterprises, a Naples-based real estate investment and development firm founded in 1976 by grandsons of Barron Gift Collier Sr., the namesake of Collier County. The Tarpon Blue Family of Companies, which owns and operates a variety of entities that focus on the acquisition...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seniors in Collier County facing challenges after Hurricane Ian

Seniors in Southwest Florida are facing their own specific challenges after Hurricane Ian. Many are on fixed incomes, living alone with no family in the area and disabled and now they have flooded homes or no home at all. WINK News talked to the Naples Senior Center CEO about the...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state

At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild

Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild their headquarters so they can get back to servicing the people on the island. The company has worked on the island for over 35 years and they aren’t letting Hurricane Ian run them away. They spent an entire...
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.9 Million, This Magnificent Naples Transitional Home is Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining in Style

185 Tupelo Rd, Naples, Florida is an exceptional estate home situated on a spectacular lot in the high sought-after community of Pine Ridge with thoughtfully designed dramatic and spacious architecture. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 185 Tupelo Rd, please contact Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL parents waiting on schools to reopen so they can return to work

While some schools reopen after Hurricane Ian, not everyone returned to school on Monday. Many kids are still at home, and it is putting a strain on working parents. A single mom who spoke to WINK News said she needs to work to feed her kids, but she doesn’t know where to take them during the day.
LEE COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone

Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy